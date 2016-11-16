2016 CNN Heroes: Voting FAQ

(CNN) Voting is underway to select the 2016 CNN Hero of the Year.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS (FAQ)

Q: What's the easiest way to vote for the 2016 CNN Hero of the Year?

Using your email address;

Using your Facebook ID;

Through Facebook Messenger (click 'Message Us');

On Twitter (using the name of your CNN Hero and hashtag #HeroesVote)

To vote with both an email address and Facebook ID, you'll need to log off and start the voting process again, using the alternate method.

Q: Do I have to go through the Voting Page to vote?

A: Yes, if you want to reach the maximum permitted 40 votes/day. You can only vote with an email address or Facebook ID via the Voting Page. However, you can Tweet your vote anytime (using the name of your Hero and hashtag #HeroesVote) and vote on Messenger through the CNN Heroes Facebook page (click 'Message' at the top of the page).

Q: Why are additional votes on Twitter not going through?

A: Twitter does not permit the same identical tweet within a 24-hour period. Don't let that stop you! Just add a different character (like an exclamation mark) or, better yet, re-write each tweet with a personal message that encourages your followers to re-tweet it!

Q: How do I know when I've reached 10 votes on Twitter?

A: Sorry, you'll have to count them! There is no return tweet letting you know you've reached the daily maximum. Votes exceeding the limit will not be counted.

Q: Why are the Heroes photos in different positions every time I vote?

A: Our voting pages "randomize" the photos, to make sure the same person doesn't always appear first. All the CNN Heroes images intentionally rotate through in a different sequence, so they all have equal exposure.

Q: Can I vote via the CNN app?

A: Yes! There is a "call to action" within the CNN app to the voting page. The location of the voting link may vary, especially when we release an update to the CNN app in mid-November.

Q: I got a message that says I've already voted today - but I haven't! What happened?

A: Our voting "day" resets at 12 midnight PT. For voters in other parts of the world, it's possible that voting late at night and again in the morning may trigger such a message. We suggest voting the same time of day, every day.

Q: What is the 'EN ESPANOL' link on the voting page?

A: CNN Heroes is a global campaign, promoted on CNN/US, CNN International, and CNN en Español. For our Spanish-speaking viewers, clicking that link shares a translated guide to the voting process in Spanish.

Q: Do you show who is leading in voting?

A: No. All of our Top 10 CNN Heroes are equally deserving, and we simply don't want to imply otherwise by showing how one is doing relative to another during the voting period. Within these guidelines, we just encourage all to do their best, through their network of supporters.

Q: When does voting end?

A: Voting continues through Tuesday, December 6, 2016 (11:59 pm PT). This allows West Coast voters to vote through midnight Sunday (technically, 3am ET, Wednesday, December 7).

Q: When will you disclose the CNN Hero of the Year?

A: CNN's Anderson Cooper will reveal this year's Hero of the Year during our live global telecast, "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute," Sunday, December 11 (8p.m. ET/5p.m. PT)