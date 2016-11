Muslim woman: I don't feel safe in US wearing a headscarf

Story highlights Alaa Basatneh: Trump's words opened a large wound within the Muslim community

She said a white man recently pulled out a knife next to her and said "deport them all"

(CNN) Alaa Basatneh is Muslim and has been wearing a headscarf for the past 12 years. But these days when she goes outside, she switches to a hat.

"It's no longer safe to walk on the streets with a headscarf," she told CNN's Carol Costello on Wednesday.

Basatneh, a Miami-based writer who covers justice for the news and culture site Fusion, said much of this fear stems from Donald Trump. The President-elect said during his campaign that he wants to ban Muslims from traveling to the United States and suggested that profiling would be an effective way to prevent terrorism.

"It's no longer safe to walk on the streets with a headscarf now," @AlaaBasatneh tells @CarolCNN. https://t.co/TvB3NTu7hx — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 16, 2016

"[Trump] really opened a large wound within the Muslim community," she said. "And to me, personally, I think he needs to apologize for what he's been saying. And ... reassure the Muslim community that we will be safe."

Read More