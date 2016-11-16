Tennessee official who said KKK is better than Obama is out of a job

Story highlights Commission chair calls the post "completely unacceptable"

(CNN) A Tennessee corrections official is out of a job after he made several inflammatory Facebook posts, including one where he said the "the KKK is more American" than President Obama and another where he hoped the First Family was hanged.

David Barber was the deputy director of corrections for Shelby County for 17 years. The posts he made were on his personal Facebook page -- but the backlash was immediate when they came to light.

One said, "The KKK is more American than the illegal president!"

Another said, "I TRUMP wins and obummer cannot start martial law, he will run to his new mansion in thaArab world to hide. Hopefully the Muslims will eliminate him and mooshelle as queers."

There were several others. In one, he posted an item about the President and the First Lady and wrote, "Arrest convict hang and confiscate all assets."

