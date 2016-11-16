Tennessee official who said KKK is better than Obama is out of a job

Story highlights
- Commission chair calls the post "completely unacceptable"
- Mayor says they didn't appear to violate county policy
(CNN)A Tennessee corrections official is out of a job after he made several inflammatory Facebook posts, including one where he said the "the KKK is more American" than President Obama and another where he hoped the First Family was hanged.
David Barber was the deputy director of corrections for Shelby County for 17 years. The posts he made were on his personal Facebook page -- but the backlash was immediate when they came to light.
One said, "The KKK is more American than the illegal president!"
Another said, "I TRUMP wins and obummer cannot start martial law, he will run to his new mansion in thaArab world to hide. Hopefully the Muslims will eliminate him and mooshelle as queers."
There were several others. In one, he posted an item about the President and the First Lady and wrote, "Arrest convict hang and confiscate all assets."
Yet another one said, "I am concerned that media using mixed race couple's in ads as normal is one way liberal's are trying to eliminate the white race."
Shelby County Commission Chairman Melvin Burgess, responding to the KKK post, called it "completely unacceptable."
"We must put an end to the racist rhetoric in this country and come together," he said. "It was not alright and was unacceptable for Barber to make racist statements supporting the Ku Klux Klan."
Mayor Mark Luttrell told CNN affilate WREG that because the posts were on Barber's private page, they didn't appear to violate county policy. However, the county is now looking into creating a social media policy.
"Anyone in a leadership position at Shelby County Government is held at a high standard of behavior, both on and off the job," Luttrell said.
On Wednesday, Barber offered his resignation to the mayor. "I sincerely regret that I was the scandal we were so happy to have avoided for so long. Please know that I meant no ill and hope to restore your confidence in me in the future," part of his letter read.