Story highlights Newly released calls capture moment police breech the bathroom wall at Orlando club

Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded more than 50 on June 12 at Pulse

(CNN) The city of Orlando has released more 911 calls from the Pulse nightclub shooting, among them a call that comes from one of the bathrooms as gunman Omar Mateen is inside.

"Please come to Pulse, P-U-L-S-E," a panicked female caller requests of the 911 operator.

"I'm in the bathroom with a whole bunch of people and he's shooting, everybody is bleeding everywhere!"

In an exchange that lasts nearly 10 minutes, the 911 dispatcher tries to get the female caller to give more details from the scene and identify the shooter.

"Hurry up," the caller whispers back.

