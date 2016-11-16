Oklahoma City airport killer, victim worked for same airline

Story highlights Shooter resigned from Southwest in April 2015; airline says he was suspected of being under the influence

It is unclear whether he sought to kill Michael Winchester or chose victim at random

(CNN) A former Southwest Airlines employee used a rifle to kill a current airline employee who was leaving work at Oklahoma's Will Rogers World Airport and heading to his car, police said Wednesday.

Lloyd Dean Buie fatally shot Michael Winchester from about 50 yards, firing from the fourth level of a parking garage at his victim, said Capt. Paco Balderrama of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Buie, 45, was found dead Tuesday in his pickup truck in the five-story garage, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Winchester, 52, was not Buie's immediate supervisor when Buie resigned 19 months ago, Balderrama said.

Buie was an employee from November 1999 until he resigned in April 2015, Southwest said. He was a ramp agent who was suspected of being impaired by alcohol while at work, the airline added. He was asked to take a test to determine his blood alcohol content; he said no and resigned.