(CNN) The Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi announced Wednesday.

News of Castile's July 6 killing spread like wildfire after his fiancée live-streamed the aftermath of the shooting by St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez.

