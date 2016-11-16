Wildfires scorch the Southeast
Thick smoke looms in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on November 28.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reported the closing of roads and several trails in the park near Gatlinburg, Tennessee, due to the Chimney 2 Fire on November 28.
California fire crew squad boss Layne Whitney checks the treetops while working to hold the northern head of the Rock Mountain Fire on the Appalachian Trail at Deep Gap on Tuesday, November 22, north of Tate City, Georgia, near the North Carolina border.
Flames from the Rock Mountain Fire silhouette a weather vane north of Clayton, Georgia, on Monday, November 21.
Fire crews bring down a dead tree along Highway 9 during a wildfire near the community of Bat Cave, North Carolina, on Friday, November 18.
A helicopter picks up water from Thrasher Lake to help battle a wildfire on November 21 in Amherst County, Virginia.
Eric Willey looks on from the porch of his home as a helicopter fights a wildfire in Tate City, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 16.
Firefighters walk down a dirt road as a wildfire burns a hillside in Clayton, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 15.
A wildfire burns as it approaches Bat Cave, North Carolina, on November 15.
Firefighters Valarie Lopez and Mark Tabaez work to cool hot spots in Clayton on November 15. A number of the fires are being investigated as suspected arson, but weather conditions are also responsible for the fires.
Firefighter Kevin Zimmer works the wildfire in Clayton on November 15.
Exhausted firefighters take a break in Waldens Creek, Tennessee, on Monday, November 14.
A haze hovers over the Atlanta skyline from a wildfire burning in the northwest part of Georgia on November 14.
Assistant Fire Chief Brent Masey sprays water on a wildfire in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, on Thursday, November 10.
A helicopter carrying 240 gallons of water takes off in Lake Lure, North Carolina, on November 10.
Smoke from the Party Rock fire spreads near Lake Lure on Wednesday, November 9.