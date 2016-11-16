Breaking News

Wildfires scorch the Southeast

Updated 7:42 AM ET, Tue November 29, 2016

Fires burn on both sides of Highway 441 between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Monday, November 28. Gatlinburg city officials have declared mandatory evacuations in several areas as firefighters battle at least 14 fires in and around the city. More than 30 large wildfires have left a trail of destruction through 80,000 acres of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky, according to the US Forest Service.
More than 30 large wildfires have left a trail of destruction through 80,000 acres in six states, according to the US Forest Service.