Suspect indicted in New York, New Jersey bombings

Story highlights Ahmad Khan Rahimi is accused of setting bombs in New Jersey and New York

He is indicted on 30 state counts and eight federal counts

(CNN) Ahmad Khan Rahimi, accused of injuring 29 people by setting off bombs in New York and New Jersey in September, was charged Wednesday in New Jersey and Manhattan.

Rahimi, who was wounded in a shootout with police before being arrested, faces eight federal counts, including the use of a weapon of mass destruction, bombing a place of public use and destroying property by means of fire or explosive, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara for the Southern District of New York.

"Two months ago, Ahmad Khan Rahimi allegedly planted bombs in the heart of Manhattan and in New Jersey," said Bharara. "Now indicted by a grand jury, Rahimi will face justice in a federal court for his alleged violent acts of terrorism."

Rahimi also was indicted on 30 counts in a New Jersey state court, including five counts of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and multiple counts of second-, third- and fourth-degree aggravated assault, two second-degree weapons offenses, and fourth-degree possession of a high-capacity magazine, according to a statement from the Union County prosecutor's office.

The statement said bail for Rahimi was set at $5.2 million by Superior Court Judge Regina Caulfield. A first appearance in the case was held via video conference last month, and Rahimi appeared in federal court for the first time last week.

