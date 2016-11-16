Suspect pleads not guilty in NY bombing

Story highlights Ahmad Khan Rahimi is accused of setting bombs in New Jersey and New York

He is indicted on 30 state counts and eight federal counts

(CNN) Ahmad Khan Rahimi, suspected of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges related to an explosion in Manhattan.

Rahimi, who was wounded in a shootout with police before being arrested, walked slowly into the Manhattan federal courtroom in the afternoon without assistance, wearing a blue prison jumpsuit. He sat down slowly and his chair was pushed in for him.

Rahimi coughed throughout the arraignment hearing and took sips of water that Peggy Cross-Goldenberg, a federal public defender, poured for him.

He faces eight federal counts, including the use of a weapon of mass destruction, bombing a place of public use and destroying property by means of fire or explosive, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara for the Southern District of New York.

"Two months ago, Ahmad Khan Rahimi allegedly planted bombs in the heart of Manhattan and in New Jersey," said Bharara. "Now indicted by a grand jury, Rahimi will face justice in a federal court for his alleged violent acts of terrorism."

