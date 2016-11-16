Suspect pleads not guilty in NY bombing

Story highlights
- Ahmad Khan Rahimi is accused of setting bombs in New Jersey and New York
- He is indicted on 30 state counts and eight federal counts
(CNN)Ahmad Khan Rahimi, suspected of planting bombs in New York and New Jersey, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges related to an explosion in Manhattan.
Rahimi, who was wounded in a shootout with police before being arrested, walked slowly into the Manhattan federal courtroom in the afternoon without assistance, wearing a blue prison jumpsuit. He sat down slowly and his chair was pushed in for him.
Rahimi coughed throughout the arraignment hearing and took sips of water that Peggy Cross-Goldenberg, a federal public defender, poured for him.
He faces eight federal counts, including the use of a weapon of mass destruction, bombing a place of public use and destroying property by means of fire or explosive, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara for the Southern District of New York.
"Two months ago, Ahmad Khan Rahimi allegedly planted bombs in the heart of Manhattan and in New Jersey," said Bharara. "Now indicted by a grand jury, Rahimi will face justice in a federal court for his alleged violent acts of terrorism."
Rahimi also was indicted this week on 30 counts in a New Jersey state court, including five counts of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and multiple counts of second-, third- and fourth-degree aggravated assault, two second-degree weapons offenses, and fourth-degree possession of a high-capacity magazine, according to a statement from the Union County prosecutor's office.
Rahimi has previously pleaded not guilty to New Jersey charges. A total of 29 people were injured in both states.
Authorities said Rahimi detonated bombs the morning of September 17 near the start of a Marine Corps charity run in Seaside Park, New Jersey, and that night in New York's Chelsea neighborhood.
An unexploded pressure cooker bomb was found several blocks away from the site of the Chelsea blast. On September 19, Rahimi engaged in an exchange of gunfire with Linden police, allegedly shooting a police officer before being shot by police at the scene.
U.S District Judge Richard M. Berman put down December 19 and January 31 as the next possible court date in case the defense needs more time to review a critical closed circuit video and other surveillance video showing Rahimi's movements before the explosions.