Walk with pilgrims on a journey to Lalibela, Ethiopia's New Jerusalem

By Thomas Page, CNN

Updated 5:57 AM ET, Wed November 16, 2016

Words by Tariq Zaidi: Pilgrims surround the Church of St George in Lalibela, Ethiopia. Shaped like a Greek Orthodox cross, the Church of St George is perhaps the most famous of Lalibela's 11 churches. It was painstakingly excavated out of the rock, some 40 feet down, with hammer and chisel and built after King Lalibela's death by his widow as a memorial.
Pilgrims waiting to emerge from inside a tunnel at Bet Girogis or the House of St George, Lalibela. This hand-carved, 12th century church is connected to 12 other churches by a series of tunnels, designed to protect medieval worshipers from attacks, but also to symbolize the movement of pilgrims from darkness to light.
Pilgrims waiting to emerge from inside a tunnel at Bet Girogis or the House of St George, Lalibela. This hand-carved, 12th century church is connected to 12 other churches by a series of tunnels, designed to protect medieval worshipers from attacks, but also to symbolize the movement of pilgrims from darkness to light.
Here the priests of Lalibela look out of an intricately carved window of their church to the crowds below. Every church in Lalibela has a resident priest who wears ornate brocade robes and carries a large processional cross.
Here the priests of Lalibela look out of an intricately carved window of their church to the crowds below. Every church in Lalibela has a resident priest who wears ornate brocade robes and carries a large processional cross.
A priest from a church in Lalibela shows off an illuminated manuscript depicting Jesus, St George and other religious figures. Behind him is an intricate crucifix carved out of stone. The 13 churches of Lalibela are home to some of Ethiopia&#39;s most sacred artifacts.
A priest from a church in Lalibela shows off an illuminated manuscript depicting Jesus, St George and other religious figures. Behind him is an intricate crucifix carved out of stone. The 13 churches of Lalibela are home to some of Ethiopia's most sacred artifacts.
In a prayer room at the House of St George, Lalibela, two priests wait for the day&#39;s pilgrims to arrive. Up to 100,000 worshipers travel to these medieval hand-carved churches during times of celebration, to be blessed by the priests and to touch and kiss the sacred walls.
In a prayer room at the House of St George, Lalibela, two priests wait for the day's pilgrims to arrive. Up to 100,000 worshipers travel to these medieval hand-carved churches during times of celebration, to be blessed by the priests and to touch and kiss the sacred walls.
Pilgrims prostrate themselves in front of a tapestry of St George -- the patron saint of Ethiopia -- in one of Lalibela&#39;s ancient churches. Light shining in from the window projects a cross on to the floor, just one example of how these structures, hand-carved some 800 years ago, still work in harmony with their environment.
Pilgrims prostrate themselves in front of a tapestry of St George -- the patron saint of Ethiopia -- in one of Lalibela's ancient churches. Light shining in from the window projects a cross on to the floor, just one example of how these structures, hand-carved some 800 years ago, still work in harmony with their environment.
Many pilgrims who flock to Lalibela spend hours, if not days, praying and sleeping inside the hand-carved churches. Up to 100,000 faithful, many of whom are blind or have disabilities, consider a blessing here to be something that must be done in one&#39;s lifetime.
Many pilgrims who flock to Lalibela spend hours, if not days, praying and sleeping inside the hand-carved churches. Up to 100,000 faithful, many of whom are blind or have disabilities, consider a blessing here to be something that must be done in one's lifetime.
Pilgrims wait inside a darkened room, praying, meditating, chanting or singing. Light streams in through a hand-carved cross in the wall.
Pilgrims wait inside a darkened room, praying, meditating, chanting or singing. Light streams in through a hand-carved cross in the wall.
A pilgrim reading a bible and pressing his cheek to the holy walls of a church at Lalibela. Up to 100,000 pilgrims travel to this devotional site every year, many of them on foot and without shoes.
A pilgrim reading a bible and pressing his cheek to the holy walls of a church at Lalibela. Up to 100,000 pilgrims travel to this devotional site every year, many of them on foot and without shoes.
Two pilgrims emerge from a tunnel in one of Lalibela&#39;s stone churches.
Two pilgrims emerge from a tunnel in one of Lalibela's stone churches.
In Lalibela life feels largely untouched by the centuries. Two priests, wrapped in devotional white robes and carrying prayer staffs.
In Lalibela life feels largely untouched by the centuries. Two priests, wrapped in devotional white robes and carrying prayer staffs.
A group of pilgrims pray and read their bibles by candlelight around the churches. During the great feasts of the Ethiopian Orthodox calendar, such as Christmas Eve, all-night ceremonies can last up to 20 hours and many thousands of pilgrims, who have traveled here from all over the country, camp outside to be close to the action.
A group of pilgrims pray and read their bibles by candlelight around the churches. During the great feasts of the Ethiopian Orthodox calendar, such as Christmas Eve, all-night ceremonies can last up to 20 hours and many thousands of pilgrims, who have traveled here from all over the country, camp outside to be close to the action.
(CNN)From all corners of a nation they come, often walking for hundreds of miles barefoot: Ethiopian Orthodox Christians on a once-in-a-lifetime journey.

Their destination is Lalibela in the north of Ethiopia. A town of approximately 20,000 people, Lalibela's population swells five-fold in the first days of January, pilgrims converging to celebrate Genna (or Ledet) -- Christmas according to the Ethiopian calendar.
What they're here for is to take a path from darkness into the light; through 800 years of history and enter a "New Jerusalem" -- tangible, permanent and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
    But most of all, they're here for God.

    Step into the 'New Jerusalem'

    In the 12th century AD King Lalibela, Ethiopian leader and Christian, ordered the building of a second Jerusalem when the original was captured by Muslims in 1187 AD. The result was 11 interconnected churches, carved into the mountain by hand. But unusually, Lalibela's churches were dug straight into the ground. Hewn out of solid rock, perhaps best known is the Church of St George, shaped in a Greek Orthodox cross.
    Pilgrims waiting to emerge from inside a tunnel at the House of St George, Lalibela.
    Nearly impossible to see at a distance, the impressive feat -- completed in 23 years -- provided a safe space for Christians to pray, hidden from Muslims invading from the North.
    A concealed treasure in the Horn of Africa, photographer Tariq Zaidi deployed his camera as he followed the pilgrim route in and around Lalibela earlier this year.
    "I'm astonished that everybody doesn't know about this place," he says, remembering that among the throng there were perhaps 100 foreigners. "It's a gem that is hidden at this point in time."
    He recalls the majesty of the architecture and beauty of the region, but most of all its people.
    "They're very poor, very humble," he says. "They come for the pilgrimage hopefully once in their life if they can afford it. Many people have walked across the country, with almost nothing with them."
    A pilgrim reading a bible and pressing his cheek to the holy walls of a church at Lalibela.
    In the lead up to Genna, pilgrims, both men and women, sleep out on plastic sheets in a particular area of the town.
    "Thousands of people are just lying there," says Zaidi. "[But] it's not like a refugee camp; there's an amazing atmosphere. They are singing and dancing, reading their bibles and prayer books. They're so happy -- ecstatic -- to be there and be part of this unique celebration."
    Zaidi describes the local community coming out to help pilgrims, feeding them and even help wash weary feet. When the sun goes down, thousands of candles are lit and the praying continues.
    "It's very beautiful, poetic -- even romantic -- in a way very few things in our world are," says Zaidi. "They all support each other."

    'I was moved to tears'

    The activities of Genna eve begin at five in the morning. Pilgrims, dressed in white, make their way to the 13 churches, navigating between them using interconnected tunnels 40 feet beneath the ground.
    There's symbolism at play, explains the photographer: "There's one particular passage in the network that is very long. I've got no idea how long it is -- I'd guess 300 meters -- and it's pitch black.
    "There's only one way in and one way out. There's no turning back, and when you come out you come out literally at the door of the church. I was told that this corridor, like many others, was experiencing darkness going into the light -- coming out into Heaven, effectively."
    A group of pilgrims pray and read their bibles by candlelight around the churches of Lalibela.
    Mixing with the pilgrims and priests -- who stay in each church and are the only people to wear color -- Zaidi says the experience was "like going back in time;" a place and tradition untouched by modernity.
    "In some of the ceremonies you're standing in a 12 inch by 12 inch space," he recalls. "You can't move in any direction. You're there until it ends -- even if you pass out you're not going to fall."
    When nightfall comes pilgrims pray en masse by the light of candles and the stars. Most continue to celebrate through until daybreak.
    "That night was one of the most magical things I've ever seen in my life," Zaidi says. "I'm not a religious person at all... but I was moved to tears by watching these ceremonies."
    The following day the pilgrims filter out of the town, and Lalibela contracts once more. Until next year, it will remain a relatively little-known heritage site. However the memory remains.
    "If you want to be moved by mankind, moved by religion, go there," implores the photographer. "If you're not moved to tears by the devotion, spirituality and kindness of these people, nothing will move you. It truly is a remarkable experience."