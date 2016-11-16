Story highlights Murray wins 6-7 (9) 6-4 6-4

Improves to 2-0

Nishikori drops to 1-1

Stan Wawrinka to play Marin Cilic later Tuesday

(CNN) Billed as a battle for No. 1 between Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic at the year-end championships, both men have won their first two matches.

But it hasn't been easy.

After Djokovic struggled against big-serving Milos Raonic on Tuesday, Murray needed to be at his resilient best to see off the flashy Japanese shot-maker Kei Nishikori 6-7 (9) 6-4 6-4 in three hours, 20 minutes. It was the longest three-set match in tournament history, surpassing the 3:12 Murray spent on court against Rafael Nadal in 2010.

Murray recorded his 21st consecutive victory Wednesday in London and turned the tables on Japan's Nishikori -- who had defeated the Scot in a similarly pulsating contest at the US Open in September.

Asked how he felt to lose such an encounter, the world No. 5 admitted "it never feels good," but denied he was unhappy with his performance.

