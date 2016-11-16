CNN Student News - November 17, 2016

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary
November 17, 2016
Today's show takes you to Aleppo, Syria, where a humanitarian catastrophe has replaced a once-bustling city. Our health coverage brings you an explanation of how wildfires in the U.S. Southeast have impacted the region's air quality. A government requirement that electric cars make more noise and a look at the history of the QWERTY keyboard round out our program.
TRANSCRIPT
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!