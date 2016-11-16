The 'Hollywood' retirement home for horses

Story highlights Old Friends is a retirement farm for old racehorses

Owner Michael Blowen is a former movie reporter

Blowen compares horses to Hollywood stars

(CNN) If Cary Grant was an animal, which one would he be?

For Michael Blowen, a former Hollywood film critic, there's a very specific answer: the retired racehorse Silver Charm.

After years reporting on the movies for The Boston Globe, Blowen now runs Old Friends, a retirement farm for old racehorses based in Georgetown, Kentucky. The career transition might be a strange one, but Blowen likes to draw comparisons between the two.

"There's interesting parallels between covering the movies and these horses because a certain number of them have personalities," Blowen told CNN.

"Silver Charm is amazing, he's like Cary Grant. He's smooth, never makes a mistake, never has a hair out of place, he's really cool, all the girls love him.

