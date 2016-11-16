Story highlights Winners of Levi FIS World Cup slalom event gifted a reindeer

Mikaela Shiffrin scored second Levi victory this year

Reindeer valuable part of Finnish lifestyle

(CNN) Sports fans have become used to seeing tournament champions bagging a big check and hoisting an impressive trophy above their heads.

But for the slalom event of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Levi, northern Finland, things are done a little differently.

Since 2013, the winner of both the men's and women's competition has won a reindeer.

This year, the prize animals went to Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States and Marcel Hirscher of Austria. Both had previously won at Levi in 2013, so are now proud owners of two reindeer each.

