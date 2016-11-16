Breaking News

Mikaela Shiffrin and Marcel Hirscher win World Cup points ... and a reindeer

By George Ramsay, for CNN

Updated 5:10 AM ET, Fri November 18, 2016

Mikaela Shiffrin meets her reindeer after winning the women's slalom event at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Levi, Finland.
Mikaela Shiffrin meets her reindeer after winning the women's slalom event at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Levi, Finland.
Shiffrin has had a dominant start to the 2016-17 season. She tops the overall standings, 80 points clear of her nearest rival, Lara Gut.
Shiffrin has had a dominant start to the 2016-17 season. She tops the overall standings, 80 points clear of her nearest rival, Lara Gut.
Marcel Hirscher of Austria won the men's competition, naming his "trophy" Leo. Both Hirscher and Shiffrin won in 2013, meaning this is the second reindeer they can claim ownership of.
Marcel Hirscher of Austria won the men's competition, naming his "trophy" Leo. Both Hirscher and Shiffrin won in 2013, meaning this is the second reindeer they can claim ownership of.
Slovenia's Tina Maze meets her reindeer, Viktor, after winning in 2014. Maze retired from professional skiing earlier this season.
Slovenia's Tina Maze meets her reindeer, Viktor, after winning in 2014. Maze retired from professional skiing earlier this season.
Hirscher with his reindeer from 2013, named Lars after his father. He went on to win the overall title that year.
Hirscher with his reindeer from 2013, named Lars after his father. He went on to win the overall title that year.
Levi is the most northerly venue on the World Cup circuit, with temperatures dropping to as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
Levi is the most northerly venue on the World Cup circuit, with temperatures dropping to as low as 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
Story highlights

  • Winners of Levi FIS World Cup slalom event gifted a reindeer
  • Mikaela Shiffrin scored second Levi victory this year
  • Reindeer valuable part of Finnish lifestyle

(CNN)Sports fans have become used to seeing tournament champions bagging a big check and hoisting an impressive trophy above their heads.

But for the slalom event of the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Levi, northern Finland, things are done a little differently.
    Since 2013, the winner of both the men's and women's competition has won a reindeer.
    This year, the prize animals went to Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States and Marcel Hirscher of Austria. Both had previously won at Levi in 2013, so are now proud owners of two reindeer each.
    The cutest prize in alpine skiing
    Rudolph and Sven

    The winners are allowed to name their furry friend but must leave them behind after the race meet -- even though they are encouraged to follow their movements on social media.
    Shiffrin named her first reindeer Rudolph, telling CNN: "because then everybody knows, no matter how old or young you are, that Rudolph the Reindeer exists."
    She added that she plans to call the second Sven after a reindeer in the movie "Frozen."

    'Reindeer character'

    For the region of Lapland, in northern Finland, reindeer play an important part in everyday life, and herding them is the oldest livelihood in Lapland.
    "Reindeer are used for transportation, for meat markets, and also for clothes," explains Johanna Hietanen, the reindeer herder who provides the prize animal for the World Cup each year.
    "(They) are basically wild animals and are scared of people, but then this is how we get them used to people," Hietanen added. "They have their own characters are their own personality. Some are easier to train than the others."
    Both Hirscher and Shiffrin currently top the respective male and female overall World Cup standings with 180 points after two events.