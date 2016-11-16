RNC aide: Trump will avoid business 'conflicts of interest'

Story highlights Sean Spicer said Trump will follow the law on what to do with his businesses

Spicer said he wasn't sure what role Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will play

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump is committed to making sure his "conflicts of interest" are resolved when he becomes president, according to a top Republican official.

Sean Spicer, communications director for the Republican National Committee, told CNN's Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront" Wednesday that Trump will follow the law about what to do with his businesses.

"First of all, everybody is well aware of Donald Trump's success and his holdings," he said on "OutFront." They're going to do everything in accordance to the law."

"He will do whatever it takes to make sure that all of those conflicts of interest are resolved properly and legally and that the assets are handed down and the company is run by the kids," he added.

Burnett asked Spicer about what kind of role Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, will serve in the administration.

