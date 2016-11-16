Newtown victim's daughter to Trump: Please denounce Alex Jones

Story highlights Sandy Hook victim daughter calls on Trump to denounce conspiracy theorists

(CNN) The daughter of slain Sandy Hook principal Dawn Hochsprung asked President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday to "cut ties" with Infowars founder Alex Jones, who has pushed conspiracy theories alleging that the Newtown murders were faked as part of a government hoax.

In an open letter posted to Medium, Erica Smegielski called on Trump to "denounce (the theories) immediately and cut ties with Alex Jones and anyone who subscribes to these dangerous ideas."

"You've appeared on Jones' radio show, praised his 'amazing' reputation and promised him that you 'won't let him down,'" she wrote, making reference to Trump's appearance via video last December. "Now he's claiming you've personally called to thank him after the election, and will be on his show again soon."

Demand @realDonaldTrump cut ties with Alex Jones and his offensive ideas - he thinks that Sandy Hook was a hoax. https://t.co/pliCI0Eq9q — Erica L Lafferty (@EricaSmegs) November 16, 2016

Jones published a video last Friday saying Trump contacted him to offer his thanks and promised to come on the show again in "the next few weeks."

Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks did not respond to an email asking to confirm Jones' account.

