'Sanctuary campus' protests target Trump immigration policies

(CNN) The next battleground over immigration might not be anywhere near the border.

At universities across the United States, students say they're planning walkouts on Wednesday.

Their aim: Pressuring officials to make their school a "sanctuary campus" that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The protests come a week after the election of Donald Trump, who's said deporting millions of undocumented immigrants will be a top priority once he takes office.

What's a sanctuary campus?