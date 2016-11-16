White House releases star-studded list of Medal of Freedom recipients

Story highlights Recipients include famous names from Hollywood as well as architects, scientists, musicians and athletes

Washington (CNN) The White House announced Wednesday a list packed with notable recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, including Bruce Springsteen, Bill Gates, Tom Hanks and Michael Jordan.

The 21 recipients -- including famous names from Hollywood as well as architects, scientists, musicians and athletes -- will be honored at the White House on Tuesday.

Among the honored are Hollywood heavyweights Robert De Niro, Robert Redford and Cicely Tyson.

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is also on the list. DeGeneres has been an outspoken supporter of President Barack Obama, including throwing a fundraiser for the President's re-election in 2012.

The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor and is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to "security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

