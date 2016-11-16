Story highlights President Barack Obama climbed the Acropolis in central Athens and toured the Parthenon

The US President's speech Wednesday praised the importance of democracy

Athens, Greece (CNN) President Barack Obama issued a paean to democracy Wednesday following his tour of the Acropolis in Greece, a symbolic nod to the ancient birthplace of the system, which he insists will prevail amid challenges around the globe.

But even as he hailed democratic systems, Obama demanded that leaders become newly attuned to their citizens grievances, calling for a "course correction" on globalization that's left populations afraid for an uncertain future.

It was those forces that propelled Donald Trump to electoral victory in the United States last week, a fact Obama tacitly acknowledged even as he promoted a forward looking agenda.

"We can't look backward for answers, we have to look forward," Obama said, adding that progress must be mitigated by citizens' well being.

"If people feel like they're loosing control of their future, they'll push back," Obama said.