The Trump pledge: No lobbying for 5 years

Story highlights The transition team doesn't want lobbyists in the administration

Top officials will be barred from lobbying for 5 years

Washington (CNN) Two top Republicans working with President-elect Donald Trump's transition team told reporters in a phone call Wednesday evening that they're taking steps toward one of Trump's campaign promises -- to "drain the swamp" in Washington.

Trump communications director Jason Miller and Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer announced anyone being vetted for a high post in the administration must provide a termination of lobbying form if they are a registered lobbyist.

In addition, when officials leave the government, they will be banned from being a lobbyist for five years as part of the agreement to serve in Trump's administration. The ban will apply lifetime to representing foreign governments, he added Thursday.

"Not only will people not be able to (be) registered state or federal lobbyists, but when they leave government, they will be banned from being a registered lobbyist for five years," Spicer said Wednesday.

"Why that is crucial is that it goes back to Mr. Trump's goal of making sure that people aren't using the government to enrich themselves and using their service in government to do that," he added.

Donald Trump refutes transition turmoil