Rudy Giuliani fought federal government to defend undocumented immigrants as NYC mayor

Story highlights "Some of the hardest-working and most productive people in this city are undocumented aliens," Giuliani said in 1994.

"I think New York City should not deal with undocumented immigrants in a harsh way," Giuliani said in 2001.

(CNN) Rudy Giuliani has a long record of defending and advocating for undocumented immigrants as mayor of New York City, a CNN KFile review of his public statements as mayor reveals.

His past positions are directly at odds with President-elect Donald Trump's stated immigration policy, which is to end so-called sanctuary cities and deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Giuliani is under serious consideration to join Trump's incoming administration in a high-level cabinet position, reportedly secretary of state or attorney general. A source familiar with the transition process told CNN this week Giuliani preferred secretary of state. Either role would give Giuliani a hand in federal immigration policy.

A spokesperson for Giuliani did not return a request for comment.

As New York City mayor, Giuliani praised the contribution undocumented immigrants made to the city and even went to court to protect them from being reported to the federal government.

Read More