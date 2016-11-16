Biden offers Pence an olive branch

Story highlights Biden jokingly said he would be available to Pence as "senior staff"

Biden vocally campaigned against the Trump/Pence ticket

Washington (CNN) Vice President Joe Biden offered an olive branch to Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday, meeting with Vice President-elect Mike Pence and offering his full support as the Indiana governor prepares to move to Washington.

The duo, along with Biden's wife, Jill, and Pence's wife, Karen, met for around two hours at the vice president's residence, having lunch and taking a tour of the home.

After the meeting, Biden jokingly said he would be available to Pence as "senior staff" as he makes his move from Indiana to DC.

"You can be smart and reject most of my ideas, but I think he will listen to some of them," Biden said, adding that he told Pence he was available to him 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Read More