Story highlights Japan PM Shinzo Abe "honored" to be meeting President-elect Trump

Adviser says Trump's team told him not to take campaign remarks literally

(CNN) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he wants to "build trust" with US President-elect Donald Trump when the two meet in New York Thursday, as he seeks to safeguard the long-standing alliance between the two countries.

"I am very honored to see the President elect ahead of other world leaders," Abe told reporters before his departure.

"The Japan-US alliance is the axis of Japan's diplomacy and security. The alliance becomes alive only when there is trust between us. I would like to build such a trust with Mr Trump."

Prime Minister Abe, like other Asian leaders, is keen to find out to what extent Trump's campaign trail rhetoric will become policy after Trump suggested he may withdraw US troops from the region.

A top aide to Abe, Katsuyuki Kawai said that he'd been told by members of Trump's transition team that Trump's previous remarks should not be taken literally.