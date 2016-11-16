Story highlights Japan PM Shinzo Abe "thrilled" to be meeting President Elect Trump, says adviser

Analyst: Abe will be looking to reaffirm that Japan is the closest US ally in Asia

(CNN) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be the first world leader to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday.

Abe is "thrilled" to be meeting Trump, Tomohiko Taniguchi, special adviser to the cabinet of prime minister, told CNN's Kristie Lu Stout.

"He will have to work with Trump for the next four years," Taniguchi said Wednesday. "This will be good opportunity for them to get to know each other well."

Trump stunned Asian neighbors

Abe will meet Trump on the way to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru amid concerns about the future relationship between the two nations.