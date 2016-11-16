Story highlights Supporters of the change argue that a ban went too far

House Republicans appear to be ignoring President-elect Donald Trump's slogan for reforming Washington and are scheduled to vote Wednesday whether to overturn their own ban on earmarks -- billions of dollars for pet projects tucked into spending bills.

Supporters of the change argue that ban went too far because they can't direct funding to much-needed projects in their districts. They say the shift gave too much power to the White House and unelected bureaucrats in federal agencies who now decide where to spend the money.

Former House Speaker John Boehner ran his leadership campaign on attacking the earmark practice and did away with it when he took over in 2011. Current Speaker Paul Ryan supported that move and has emphasized it in recent speeches.

Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, a champion of the reform when he served in the House, warned ahead of the vote in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday that "you can't drain the swamps by feeding the alligators pork."

