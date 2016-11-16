Clinton to urge Americans 'not to give up' in first post-election speech

Story highlights Clinton will make her first public post-election speech Wednesday

It's at a Children's Defense Fund event

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton, in her first public speech since last week's crushing presidential loss, will urge her supports to "remain engaged in progressive politics at every level," according to an aide.

The speech -- which will be part of the Children's Defense Fund's "Beat The Odds" Gala -- will be part reflection, part pledge to remain strong in the face of a Trump administration, the aide said.

Clinton started her career as an intern at the organization, which advocates on behalf of kids. She also regularly spoke about the group on the trail. In the final weeks of the campaign, Clinton pledged to close her race against President-elect Donald Trump the way she started her career, by working on behalf of children and families.

Wednesday night's appearance was scheduled before her campaign ended, an aide said, adding that there "is no more fitting place for her first formal remarks following last week."

The speech is an "opportunity to underscore Hillary's continuing commitment to the causes and values that have always motivated her work as an advocate and public servant," the aide said.

