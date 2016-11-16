Source: Haley under consideration for State Dept., Trump meeting Thursday

Story highlights Haley and Trump have had a rocky relationship

Washington (CNN) South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is under consideration by President-elect Donald Trump for secretary of state, and other cabinet positions, a transition source told CNN Wednesday, despite their rocky history.

Trump is going to meet with Haley, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Cincinnati Mayor Ken Blackwell, Admiral Mike Rogers and Rep. Jeb Hensarling on Thursday, according to Trump's communication director Jason Miller and Republican National Committee spokesman Sean Spicer.

"During anxious times, it can be tempting to follow the siren call of the angriest voices," Haley said at the time from the governor's residence in Columbia. "We must resist that temptation. No one who is willing to work hard, abide by our laws and love our traditions should ever feel unwelcome in this country."