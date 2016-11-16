Rapper imagines Trump's America in album, says his 'nightmare' came true

Washington (CNN) KXNG Crooked says he doesn't want to be the Nostradamus of hip-hop.

"I was really blown away because I never thought Trump could have won," Wickliffe told CNN. "It sounded like there was no pathway to victory for Trump ... as I watched him get to 270 electoral votes, my heart dropped."

Now that Trump is set to become the 45th president of the United States, the rapper said he is fearful that his "biggest nightmare" could come to life, as large groups of Americans — from women to Latinos to Muslims to African-Americans and other people of color — are fearful that their rights will not be protected under a Trump administration.

"Now that Trump sits in one of the most powerful seats, probably the most powerful seat in the world, it's scary how this album could in four years be some sort of a prophecy," Wickliffe said.

The President-elect's appointment of Steve Bannon, the Trump campaign CEO and executive chairman of Breitbart News, as chief strategist and senior counselor did little to diminish these fears.

Bannon has called his site "the platform for the alt-right" — a far-right movement that been aligned with white nationalism, racism, misogyny and anti-Semitism.

News of Bannon's appointment appeased white nationalist groups around the country and Wickliffe said that could exacerbate divisions and ensure that minorities will not have a seat at the table.

"When you look at somebody who made racist comments, who surrounds himself with people who made racist comments — campaign CEOs and all ... then you take a look at somebody like (House Speaker) Paul Ryan who says he's an upstanding Republican but he still votes for a racist, a bigot, a sexist," Wickliffe said.

A message left with Trump's transition team was not returned.

The album touches on issues like climate change, the Flint water crisis and poverty in the inner cities but the issue of police brutality is a central theme.

While it is yet to be seen how a Trump administration would handle racism within police departments, during the 2016 campaign, Trump slammed the Black Lives Matter movement. He accused the civil rights movement of instigating killings of police officers , called for more cops on the streets and suggested he might order his attorney general to investigate the group if he becomes President.

"I don't want to see the future that I'm predicting on that album," Wickliffe said. "I don't want to see politicians afraid to come out in public to run for office because they're getting shot down. I don't want to see police murdered in the street because the law and order candidate said it's alright to come out and kill unarmed minorities."

The rapper said he voted for Hillary Clinton in the general election because she is "better" than Trump, but he was not one of the Democratic presidential nominee's enthusiastic supporters.