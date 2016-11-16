'Candid' meeting between Trump and NYC's de Blasio

Story highlights De Blasio told reporters he spoke to Trump as the voice of a city comprised largely of immigrants

De Blasio would not characterize the tone of the meeting or Trump's responses

New York (CNN) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio met Wednesday with President-elect Donald Trump for the first time since the presidential election, a meeting the New York City mayor called "respectful" and "candid."

De Blasio, a left-leaning Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton, has expressed outrage over Trump's plan to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

"I reiterated to the President-elect that I would be open-minded as we continue these substantive discussions but that I will also be vigilant and swift to react any time an action is taken that undermine the people of New York City," de Blasio told reporters outside Trump Tower in Manhattan.

De Blasio told reporters he spoke to Trump as the voice of a city comprised largely of immigrants, who de Blasio said now live in fear of Trump's proposed plans on deportation and to ban Muslims from entering the country.

"I tried to express to him how much fear there is -- how much fear there is in communities all over this city," de Blasio told reporters. "A whole range of people in the biggest city in the country who are fearful about this current dynamic and how we need to see things that will give people more assurance that all New Yorkers and all Americans will be respected."

