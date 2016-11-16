Climate change worries escalate as Trump elevates top deniers

Story highlights Trump could have a huge effect on the US involvement in climate change

He is relying on top climate change skeptics to run elements of his transition

(CNN) As the shape of President-elect Donald Trump's new administration comes into focus, environmental activists and organizations who had found an ally in the Obama White House are preparing for a fight to protect their gains of the past eight years.

Trump's ascendance is threatening not to simply undo a series of already tenuous international agreements, but give a boost to interests opposed to fossil fuel regulation, while amplifying voices who express doubt -- or outright deny -- that climate change is real. It is. Scientists agree people are causing climate change primarily by burning fossil fuels, and the longterm consequences are expected to be disastrous."

"The disaster that Donald Trump represents for the climate cannot be understated," Jamie Henn, a spokesman for 350.org, a leading environmental action group, told CNN on Tuesday. "He is the only head of state in the world who is an all-out climate denier and he has the most radical, anti-environmental policies of anyone to ever assume the role of the presidency."

Here are the four centers of concern -- right now:

1. Trump plans to resist the Paris climate deal

Read More