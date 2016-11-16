Corker says Trump won't tear up Iran nuclear deal

Story highlights
- The Iran nuclear deal was a point of contention between Trump and Hillary Clinton
- Corker instead suggested that the President-elect take a milder approach
(CNN)Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker cast doubt Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump will reverse the Iran nuclear deal, saying such a decision would distract his fledgling administration in its first days.
Corker instead suggested that the President-elect take a milder approach, working across the congressional aisle to review the agreement in its current form.
"I don't think he will tear it up and I don't think that's the way to start. I think what he should do is build consensus with these other countries that (Iran is) definitely violating the agreement," Corker told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead." "He's going to have Congress with him on that. I think that's a much better approach."
The deal is an international agreement between Iran and several world powers -- including the United States, China and Russia -- that aims to rein in the nation's nuclear stockpile. It became a serious point of contention between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the race to the White House.
"I think there's going to be strong bipartisan support for really pushing back on the violations that Iran is committing right now," Corker added.
Addressing rumblings of internal turmoil within Trump's transition team, Corker said that like the formation of any new government, disagreement and reorganization would be inevitable.
"You would expect the beginning of this, when you're lifting off at such speed, he's going to have a lot of moving parts," Corker told Tapper. "There's a lot to this -- 4,000 positions. My sense is that all of us ought to understand how massive it is and chill a little bit and give them a little time to get their bearings."
Corker's name has been floated as a possible secretary of state appointee, among the likes of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former US Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton, both of whom already boast close ties to the Trump camp.
"I understand I'm in the mix," Corker told Tapper. "I also understand there are people who have been very close to the campaign, who have had long-term friendships, that are also in the mix. My sense is that those people are probably being looked at very closely right now. We'll see how it turns out."