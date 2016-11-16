Corker says Trump won't tear up Iran nuclear deal

Story highlights The Iran nuclear deal was a point of contention between Trump and Hillary Clinton

Corker instead suggested that the President-elect take a milder approach

(CNN) Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker cast doubt Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump will reverse the Iran nuclear deal, saying such a decision would distract his fledgling administration in its first days.

Corker instead suggested that the President-elect take a milder approach, working across the congressional aisle to review the agreement in its current form.

"I don't think he will tear it up and I don't think that's the way to start. I think what he should do is build consensus with these other countries that (Iran is) definitely violating the agreement," Corker told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead." "He's going to have Congress with him on that. I think that's a much better approach."

The deal is an international agreement between Iran and several world powers -- including the United States, China and Russia -- that aims to rein in the nation's nuclear stockpile. It became a serious point of contention between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the race to the White House.

Read More