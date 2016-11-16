Story highlights Richard Painter: Trump must address conflicts of interest that are already apparent

Richard W. Painter is the S. Walter Richey Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota. He was the chief White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush from February 2005 to July 2007. Painter is the author of several books on government ethics as well as the ethics of bankers and lawyers. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) President-elect Donald Trump promised during his campaign to "drain the swamp" of Washington. And he is right that many Americans believe their capital to be inundated with lobbyists, campaign contributors and influence peddlers. But to reform Washington, Trump will have to address conflicts of interest that are already apparent in his transition team. Unless these problems are fixed, his administration will have little credibility in ethics by the time he reaches the White House -- and that will mean reform of the rest of Washington will be very difficult.

Most of the incoming administration's potential conflicts of interest stem from Trump's own multibillion-dollar real estate empire. He could sell these holdings, or put them in one or more holding companies and then sell shares in those companies for cash. (Wall Street investment bankers would be more than happy to help him with this.) He could then invest the sale proceeds in conflict-free assets such as mutual funds and treasury bonds, or put the proceeds in a blind trust.

But he apparently does not want to do that. He says that he instead will turn management of these companies over to his adult children during the time he is President, presumably while he continues to own them. Yet that simply will not work from a conflict of interest vantage point -- every time his administration does anything that appears to help one of these businesses, Trump will be accused of enriching himself at the expense of the public.

Perhaps the most important conflict is not what Trump owns, but what he and his businesses owe. The Trump real estate empire and others like it thrive on borrowed money. Easy money would likely be the rule for bank lenders seeking to appease a powerful president, and he could reciprocate by loosely regulating the banks. (He has already talked of repealing all or part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank banking reform law .)

Loose regulation of banks leads to easy lending and rising real estate prices, which enrich bankers and real estate moguls. But we know from past experience that the party does not last forever. When the bubble bursts -- as it did in the 1990s and again in 2008 -- ordinary Americans are crushed in the downturn while clever bankers and real estate investors (particularly those with inside information about government policy) bail out ahead of time.

