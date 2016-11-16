Story highlights Doyle: To defeat ISIS, Trump will have to learn not just to act tough, but to embrace Muslims and respect Islam

Chris Doyle is the director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, a London-based NGO. The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) It's been nearly a year since Donald Trump announced that as president, he would impose a "total and complete ban" on Muslims entering the United States until officials had figured out "what the hell was going on." He wants to make defeating ISIS a priority, so I wonder how far President-elect Trump has gotten with this.

Can a Trump-led United States crush ISIS while maintaining the divisive, anti-Muslim rhetoric of his campaign? The signs are far from positive, as the President-elect surrounds himself with anti-Muslim figures such as Steve Bannon, Frank Gaffney, Kris Kobach and Walid Phares. Plans for a register of Muslim immigrants in the US must be ditched along with talk of a ban.

ISIS views Trump's win as a golden recruiting opportunity. Hatred of Muslims, in its experience, leads to more followers: the greater the sense of alienation from the existing world order, the better its prospects. In a popularity contest between ISIS and a Muslim-banning Trump, ISIS leaders will fancy their chances.

If Trump is serious about defeating ISIS, he has to reach out to Muslims. He claimed that he loves "the Muslims" and that he had at least 20 Muslim friends. Well, he will need many more -- and fast. Only with the support of Muslim communities will ISIS be defeated. There is no other way.

What should be statements of the obvious are worth repeating. Of the 1.7 billion Muslims on the planet, ISIS could only muster numbers in the tens-of-thousands of fighters in Syria and Iraq. Most Muslims loathe ISIS, and numerically, Muslims are the biggest victims of ISIS.

