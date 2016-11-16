Keys to a successful Trump transition

Story highlights President-elect Donald Trump has very little time to prepare to take the helm of one of the largest entities in the world -- the US government.

Sharon Marcil is a Washington-based senior partner of The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and leader of the firm's public sector practice in the Americas. Meldon Wolfgang is a senior partner in the firm's Boston office. The firm has been working with the nonpartisan, nonprofit Partnership for Public Service to introduce business-management "best practices" into the presidential transition process. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the authors.



(CNN) After nearly 18 months of campaigning, President-elect Donald Trump has a little more than 60 days to prepare to take the helm of one of the largest entities in the world: the US government. Considering the scale and complexity of the task, every hour counts.

Transition preparations have been underway for months. But now the work has to shift to a higher gear. It's a daunting task, but Trump has the luxury of learning from those who have gone before.

As has been reported, there already have been significant changes in the transition leadership team. This is not unusual. In past presidential transitions, there also was a handover from those doing the planning before the election to those in the President-elect's leadership team.

We studied the transitions of Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama to see how they used this critical period. Our research points to four areas where action now can pave the way for more effective governance after the inauguration.

Specifically, President-elect Trump and his transition team should concentrate their efforts on the following four areas: creating and refining the new administration's policy agenda; picking a leadership team to help execute the agenda; strengthening Trump's relationship with the media and Congress, and recovering from the exhausting campaign.