How to fix the fake news problem

Brian Hughes is a professor of media studies at Queens College, City University of New York. He writes and researches on the topics of extremism, new media and the Middle East. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Can tall tales swing an election? That's the question being asked today in conference rooms across the digital media industry.

The solution to this problem isn't less content; it's better curation. In the 1950s, the FCC regulated the television industry with a program it called the "Fairness Doctrine." The thinking went like this: With only three networks to choose from, viewers needed reliably balanced news and opinion. So, if a television station aired one perspective on a controversial topic, it was obliged to air an opposing view.

As a country, we should look at the possibility of adopting a digital equivalent to the Fairness Doctrine. Social media like Facebook work best when they're effectively monopolies. So do companies like Google, which depend on collecting user data to target search results and advertising. It's called the network effect: The more people who use a social network, the more indispensable it becomes.

Big Data analytics like Facebook's social graph are notorious for their ability to identify consumer niches . It should therefore be possible to individually program our news feeds for balance and accuracy. If services like Facebook and Google are allowed to become news-aggregating monopolies, it's only reasonable to expect them to serve the public good as well as the bottom line.

