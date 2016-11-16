Afghanistan: Suicide bomber kills 4 near Defense Ministry in Kabul

Story highlights The bombing is latest in a spate of attacks on government and foreign targets in Afghanistan

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) A suicide attack near the Defense Ministry in Kabul has killed at least four people and wounded 11, according to an Afghan official.

The attack Wednesday in the Pule Mahmoud Khan area of Kabul targeted an Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) vehicle, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

Some civilians were among the casualties, he added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Latest in spate of attacks