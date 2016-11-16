Afghanistan: Suicide bomber kills 4 near Defense Ministry in Kabul

Story highlights
- The bombing is latest in a spate of attacks on government and foreign targets in Afghanistan
- No group has claimed responsibility for the attack
Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN)A suicide attack near the Defense Ministry in Kabul has killed at least four people and wounded 11, according to an Afghan official.
The attack Wednesday in the Pule Mahmoud Khan area of Kabul targeted an Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) vehicle, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.
Some civilians were among the casualties, he added.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Latest in spate of attacks
The attack comes days after an apparent suicide bombing at the largest US base in the country, which just observed the 15th anniversary of operations against the war on terror.
Four Americans were killed in the attack early Saturday at Bagram Airfield, US Defense Secretary Ash Carter said.
Two of those killed were service members, and two were contractors, Carter said, adding he was "deeply saddened" by the news.
Also last week, a suicide car bomb targeted the German consulate in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Thursday, local police and officials said.
Four people were killed and more 100 were injured when the attack happened in Mazar-e-Sharif, the provincial capital, Balkh province spokesman Monir Ahmad Farhad said. No German diplomats were hurt.