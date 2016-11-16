Denver on track to allow marijuana use at designated businesses

Story highlights 53.4% of Denver voters so far back initiative on social use of marijuana

Businesses that allow marijuana use would need a permit from city and neighborhood approval

(CNN) Getting high in Denver is about to get more social.

The city is on track to approving a groundbreaking new measure that would allow people to use marijuana at designated businesses such as restaurants and bars.

Although the results are not yet finalized, the tally as of Tuesday night showed 53.4% voted in favor and 46.5% opposed . Opponents of the measure conceded Tuesday, CNN affiliate KDVR reported.

The Denver vote appears to mark another victory for the pot legalization movement. Colorado and Washington became the first states to approve recreational marijuana use in 2012. California, Massachusetts and Nevada also joined that club by legalizing recreational marijuana use last week.

The Denver measure, called Initiative 300, would allow marijuana use in private businesses that receive a permit from the city. Business owners could set up an area inside or outside for smoking, but they must also get approval from their neighborhood organization to do so.

JUST WATCHED Will recreational marijuana soon be legal nationwide? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Will recreational marijuana soon be legal nationwide? 02:32

Read More