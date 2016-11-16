Story highlights European Tour announces Rolex Series

(CNN) Professional golf can offer untold riches for those at the top, but prize money is set to soar even higher with a new series of events on the European Tour.

The inaugural Rolex Series in 2017 will feature an alliance of seven tournaments throughout the season, each carrying a prize fund of more than $7 million.

The deal has been described by the Tour as "one of its most significant advancements in 44 years" and is designed to elevate the status of certain events and make it a more lucrative proposition to the rival US PGA Tour.

The series will begin with the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth before taking in the Irish Open at Portstewart, the Scottish Open at Dundonald and the Italian Open at near Rome in October.

The final three Rolex Series events, replacing the current Final Series format, will take place in November and comprise the Turkish Airlines Open, the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City in South Africa and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

