Story highlights Argentina soccer team boycotts media

Lionel Messi explains boycott

Players rally round Ezequiel Lavezzi

(CNN) Argentina may have got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track, but the negative atmosphere surrounding the national team shows no sign of going away.

After beating Colombia 3-0, Lionel Messi led his 25 teammates into the cramped Estadio San Juan press room and announced they would be boycotting the country's media.

While heavy -- and often justified -- criticism of the team's performances has become commonplace in the press, the Barcelona star said recent personal accusations -- the alleged recreational drug use of a teammate -- had crossed the line.

"As you already know, because here you know everything, we are here to tell you that we have taken the decision to not speak with the press anymore," Messi, his voice quivering with either anger or nervousness, told the packed room.

"We have received a lot of accusations, a big lack of respect and we never said anything -- but I think this exceeds everything."

