Breaking News

How Lagos designers invaded our closets

By Dylan Jones, Special to CNN

Updated 8:21 AM ET, Wed November 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Africa&#39;s apparel and footwear market is reportedly worth &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.euromonitor.com/apparel-and-footwear-in-2015-trends-developments-and-prospects/report&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;$31 billion&lt;/a&gt;. Dylan Jones writes on how small tailoring businesses from West Africa are becoming global brands. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Nigerian designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendAfrica's apparel and footwear market is reportedly worth $31 billion. Dylan Jones writes on how small tailoring businesses from West Africa are becoming global brands.
Pictured: Nigerian designer Lanre Da Silva Ajayi
Hide Caption
1 of 17
Taibo Bacar
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion Weekend Taibo Bacar
Hide Caption
2 of 17
Style Temple
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendStyle Temple
Hide Caption
3 of 17
Julien Macdonald
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendJulien Macdonald
Hide Caption
4 of 17
Julien Macdonald
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendJulien Macdonald
Hide Caption
5 of 17
Taibo Bacar
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendTaibo Bacar
Hide Caption
6 of 17
Julien Macdonald
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendJulien Macdonald
Hide Caption
7 of 17
Taibo Bacar
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendTaibo Bacar
Hide Caption
8 of 17
Julien Macdonald
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendJulien Macdonald
Hide Caption
9 of 17
Julien Macdonald
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion Weekend Julien Macdonald
Hide Caption
10 of 17
Ejiro Amos Tafiri
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion Weekend Ejiro Amos Tafiri
Hide Caption
11 of 17
Taibo Bacar
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendTaibo Bacar
Hide Caption
12 of 17
Taibo Bacar
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendTaibo Bacar
Hide Caption
13 of 17
Adama paris
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendAdama paris
Hide Caption
14 of 17
Adama Paris
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendAdama Paris
Hide Caption
15 of 17
Style Temple presentation
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendStyle Temple presentation
Hide Caption
16 of 17
Lanre Dasilva-Ajayi
Photos: Highlights from GT Fashion Weekend
Lagos Fashion WeekendLanre Dasilva-Ajayi
Hide Caption
17 of 17
gt fashion weekend 15gt fashion weekend 11gt fashion weekend 6gt fashion mensgt fashion weekend 13gt fashion weekend Taibo bacar gt fashion weekend 12gt fashion weekend 2gt fashion weekend 14gt fashion weekend 3gt fashion weekend Ejiro Amos Tafiri gt fashion weekend 7gt fashion weekend gt fashion show 12gt fashion weekend 13gt fashion weekend 5gt fashion weekend 14

Dylan Jones is editor-in-chief of British GQ and the chairman of London Fashion Week Men's. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN)We are always being told that West Africa is a coming thing in fashion. In the same way that people fell over themselves a decade ago trying to tell anyone who would listen that China was going to be the coming place for art.

Curves steal the spotlight during LFDW
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
&#39;About That Curvy Life&#39; -- an empowerment platform dedicated to curvy women -- took to the runway at this year&#39;s Lagos Fashion &amp;amp; Design Week (LFDW) to showcase plus-size fashion.&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Models backstage at LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images.
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real women'About That Curvy Life' -- an empowerment platform dedicated to curvy women -- took to the runway at this year's Lagos Fashion & Design Week (LFDW) to showcase plus-size fashion.
Pictured: Models backstage at LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
&quot;I&#39;ve always been plus size and it&#39;s always bothered me that there were never images of people who looked like me in the media,&quot; founder of empowerment platform &#39;About That Curvy Life&#39; Latasha Ngwube tells CNN.&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: A man photographs plus-size models at LFDW in October 2016. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real women"I've always been plus size and it's always bothered me that there were never images of people who looked like me in the media," founder of empowerment platform 'About That Curvy Life' Latasha Ngwube tells CNN.
Pictured: A man photographs plus-size models at LFDW in October 2016. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Hide Caption
2 of 14
&quot;Lagos is the fashion capital of the continent, as well as being the country of bigger-boned women and men,&quot; explains Ngwube. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Plus-size models pose for a picture prior to LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real women"Lagos is the fashion capital of the continent, as well as being the country of bigger-boned women and men," explains Ngwube.
Pictured: Plus-size models pose for a picture prior to LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Hide Caption
3 of 14
The fashion and lifestyle journalist lobbied her heart out to feature a plus-size collective at Africa&#39;s biggest fashion event of the year.&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Models at LFDW display clothes by designer Osa Aisien from MaBello Clothier, the first solely Nigerian brand catering for women with curves. &lt;br /&gt;Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real womenThe fashion and lifestyle journalist lobbied her heart out to feature a plus-size collective at Africa's biggest fashion event of the year.
Pictured: Models at LFDW display clothes by designer Osa Aisien from MaBello Clothier, the first solely Nigerian brand catering for women with curves.
Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Hide Caption
4 of 14
All the designers Ngwube chose for her collective were first timers on the runway. &quot;For them to be making their first outings on such a platform was beyond belief,&quot; she says.&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: A model wears a creation by designer Makioba Olugbile.
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real womenAll the designers Ngwube chose for her collective were first timers on the runway. "For them to be making their first outings on such a platform was beyond belief," she says.
Pictured: A model wears a creation by designer Makioba Olugbile.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
Ngwube chose a classic black and white theme for her collective in order to present the &quot;timeless colors of fashion&quot;. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: A plus-size model shows off a creation by designer Aisha Abubakr from Aisha Abu-Bakr Luxury Design. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real womenNgwube chose a classic black and white theme for her collective in order to present the "timeless colors of fashion".
Pictured: A plus-size model shows off a creation by designer Aisha Abubakr from Aisha Abu-Bakr Luxury Design. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Hide Caption
6 of 14
&quot;We&#39;ve already got curvy bodies, there&#39;s no need for us to come out there and try to be overtly sexy,&quot; says Ngwube. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Models get made up backstage at LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real women"We've already got curvy bodies, there's no need for us to come out there and try to be overtly sexy," says Ngwube.
Pictured: Models get made up backstage at LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Hide Caption
7 of 14
&quot;We&#39;re trying to start a conversation, we&#39;re getting a foot in the door. People have to see plus fashion in a way they never have before.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: A male model shows off some of the new collection from ÀSSIÀN by fashion designer Matiu Gordun. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real women"We're trying to start a conversation, we're getting a foot in the door. People have to see plus fashion in a way they never have before."
Pictured: A male model shows off some of the new collection from ÀSSIÀN by fashion designer Matiu Gordun. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images
Hide Caption
8 of 14
Ngwube hired a veteran model to train her models four times a week, as some had never modeled before. &quot;The training was so they would be ready to face whatever kind of energy they would be meeting, because we didn&#39;t know what to expect.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Male models display creations from ÀSSIÀN.
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real womenNgwube hired a veteran model to train her models four times a week, as some had never modeled before. "The training was so they would be ready to face whatever kind of energy they would be meeting, because we didn't know what to expect."
Pictured: Male models display creations from ÀSSIÀN.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
As the first model took to the runway the crowd brought the house down. Ngwube snuck into the crowd to watch the crowd standing, screaming and clapping. &quot;I was shaking and crying in the crowd, I couldn&#39;t contain it.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Designer Makioba Olugbile greets a cheering crowd.
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real womenAs the first model took to the runway the crowd brought the house down. Ngwube snuck into the crowd to watch the crowd standing, screaming and clapping. "I was shaking and crying in the crowd, I couldn't contain it."
Pictured: Designer Makioba Olugbile greets a cheering crowd.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
According to Ngwube the plus-size models really owned the runway. &quot;This was a mission of firsts and they walked like their lives depended on it.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Models sport creations by designer Tobi Ogundipe of Tosfa.
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real womenAccording to Ngwube the plus-size models really owned the runway. "This was a mission of firsts and they walked like their lives depended on it."
Pictured: Models sport creations by designer Tobi Ogundipe of Tosfa.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
Looking back on the event Ngwube (pictured) is confident that they have made a real case for plus size that everyone could relate to. &quot;We had the courage to say: &#39;I am not what fashion says I should be,&quot; she told CNN.
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real womenLooking back on the event Ngwube (pictured) is confident that they have made a real case for plus size that everyone could relate to. "We had the courage to say: 'I am not what fashion says I should be," she told CNN.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
Now Ngwube is looking at starting a plus-size modeling agency as well as a series of Body Confidence talks.&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Ngwube takes to the runway after a successful run at LFDW.
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real womenNow Ngwube is looking at starting a plus-size modeling agency as well as a series of Body Confidence talks.
Pictured: Ngwube takes to the runway after a successful run at LFDW.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
She hopes to return to Lagos Fashion Week next year to get another hit. &quot;I wish I could bottle that feeling and just sip on it every day of my life,&quot; she says. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Models display creations from Aisha Abu-Bakr Luxury Design.
Photos: Curves steal the spotlight at Lagos Fashion Week
Beauty supersized -- showcasing real womenShe hopes to return to Lagos Fashion Week next year to get another hit. "I wish I could bottle that feeling and just sip on it every day of my life," she says.
Pictured: Models display creations from Aisha Abu-Bakr Luxury Design.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
GettyImages-618408350GettyImages-618408140GettyImages-618408122GettyImages-618408522makiobaGettyImages-618408558GettyImages-618408324GettyImages-618408582assian LFWMakioba OlugbiletosfaLatasha NgwubeLatasha Ngwubepjimage
So, for the last few years we've been inundated with opinion pieces saying that in terms of style, Nigeria is about to go global.
    Read: The rising stars of a $31 billion industry
    Having just returned from the GT Bank Fashion Weekend I would say that they might actually be right. Held last weekend on Victoria Island in Lagos, the event was positioned as a way to encourage local businesses, helping them amplify their brands in the process.
    Unusually, it was also a B2C event, targeting consumers rather than retailers or wholesalers. I gave one of the masterclasses on Sunday afternoon, and the level of feedback and interaction was more than impressive.
    Read More
    Androgynous brand Orange Culture, Lagos, Nigeria
    Androgynous brand Orange Culture, Lagos, Nigeria
    Often when I speak at similar events -- especially business schools -- the levels of engagement can be disappointing, but I immediately sensed that the people in the audience had actually come for practical business advice, and all had pertinent questions relating to their industries.
    But it was the brands themselves that impressed me most, as well as the fact that a lot of the brands were aiming at the men's market, with a strong emphasis on tailoring.
    As the chairman of London Collections Men (which has now been rebranded Fashion Week Men's) I have already seen various Nigerian designers who have decided to show at London Fashion Week (the best of which I have to say is Orange Culture), but it was great to see so many young designers with a genuine sense of flair and originality.

    Fusion of sensibilities

    Lagos is certainly no backwater in terms of upmarket consumer culture, and you only have to visit Alara, the extraordinary multi-brand store founded by Reni Folawiyo and designed by superstar architect David Adjaye to see that at its best, luxury lifestyle in Lagos is as sophisticated as it is in London, New York or Los Angeles.
    Alara stocks both Western brands and pan-African designs, and is a reflection of the way in which there has recently been a genuine fusion of African and European design sensibilities.
    This fusion could be seen at the Fashion Weekend, as you had fashion shows from the likes of British designer Julien Macdonald, as well as from local designers such as David Tlale and Taibo Bacar.

    Slayed for @davidtlale #gtbankfashionweekend

    A photo posted by '15 Miss Intl Africa/Kenya (@atienonyango) on

    I talked to Julien the day before his show, and he was blown away by the enormity of the project, and by the local team's attention to detail. "It's one of the biggest shows I've ever done," he said, before rushing off to another rehearsal.
    Obviously Lagos has a long-standing history of fine men's tailoring, and this was in evidence throughout the weekend, not just on the catwalk and on the rails of the exhibitors, but also on the backs of the sharply dressed men who turned up to take selfies with each other. Most of the men I met were in related industries, and nearly all of them had bought their clothes locally.

    Sartorial rat packs?

    So while they may have looked as though they had spent inordinate amounts of time shopping in independent retailers in Williamsburg, Shoreditch, or Berlin, most items appeared to have originated (designed and produced) in Lagos.

    A photo posted by Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu) on

    The styles themselves were largely a rather smart mix of the traditional and the contemporary, where for instance you would see a sharply cut two-piece suit (one you might see sported by the likes of Tinie Tempah, Kanye West or Justin Tiumberlake), but made from vibrant local fabrics. This was Savile Row tailoring with a twist, bespoke suits seen through the filter of modern Africa. Many of the suits also celebrated the mythic sartorial inventions of the Rat Pack.

    Global impact, via Instagram

    I was asked repeatedly how small tailoring businesses in the area could attract more attention, given that hardly any of them have marketing or publicity budgets; and my answers were based around social media.
    Fighting oppression through fashion: Africa&#39;s dandies.
    The artists exploring Africa's style battles
    Given the way in which Instagram has taken over the world, and the way in which it has now got serious traction in the fashion, art and design micro-climates, it would be foolish not to use it as a marketing tool.
    Judging by the number of photographs taken over the weekend, and the thousands of pictures posted online, this is an opportunity that is already being exploited.
    In the West we still have a rather imperialistic view of the luxury goods industry, looking at every emerging market as a way of refreshing weak domestic sales. However, it is these very same emerging markets where a lot of the creativity and ingenuity is emerging from, and we should be more mindful of this.
    What makes African street style? These designers and stylists are pushing boundaries with their colorful street wear. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Casablanca, Morocco - Sofia El Arabi, designer for label Bakchic.
    Photos:
    Africa's young trendsettersWhat makes African street style? These designers and stylists are pushing boundaries with their colorful street wear.
    Pictured: Casablanca, Morocco - Sofia El Arabi, designer for label Bakchic.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 21
    &quot;The fashion and street style culture in cities like Lagos, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Casablanca are incredible at the moment&quot;, says Fashion Cities Africa author Hannah Azieb Pool. 40 designers, trendsetters and stylists in four major African cities were interviewed on their style - numbering over 160 people.&lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Zhor, Chadia and Aida Rais. Caftan designer Zhor Rais&#39; daughters are developing a ready-to-wear line.
    Photos:
    Casablanca, Morocco"The fashion and street style culture in cities like Lagos, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Casablanca are incredible at the moment", says Fashion Cities Africa author Hannah Azieb Pool. 40 designers, trendsetters and stylists in four major African cities were interviewed on their style - numbering over 160 people.
    Pictured: Zhor, Chadia and Aida Rais. Caftan designer Zhor Rais' daughters are developing a ready-to-wear line.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 21
    Yves Saint Laurent&#39;s 12-acre botanical garden remains one of Morocco&#39;s most visited sites. Born in Algeria, the designer found inspiration in Marrakesh. Fashion there &quot;is like a sponge&quot; absorbing western, African and Islamic influences. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Louis Phillipe de Gagoue is a stylist and fashion blogger originally from the Ivory Coast. He regularly posts images of the country&#39;s fashion scene on Instagram.
    Photos:
    Casablanca, MoroccoYves Saint Laurent's 12-acre botanical garden remains one of Morocco's most visited sites. Born in Algeria, the designer found inspiration in Marrakesh. Fashion there "is like a sponge" absorbing western, African and Islamic influences.
    Pictured: Louis Phillipe de Gagoue is a stylist and fashion blogger originally from the Ivory Coast. He regularly posts images of the country's fashion scene on Instagram.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 21
    Pictured: Safae Bennouna is a fashion designer for He.Do. &quot;I make simple pieces with powerful embroideries from Rabat and Fes&quot; she told Fashion Cities Africa.
    Photos:
    Casablanca, MoroccoPictured: Safae Bennouna is a fashion designer for He.Do. "I make simple pieces with powerful embroideries from Rabat and Fes" she told Fashion Cities Africa.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 21
    Amine Bendriouich is designer for fashion label Couture &amp;amp; Bullshit better known as &#39;AB-CB&#39;. &quot;I love the tailoring and playfulness of Amine Bendrouich&quot; says author Hannah Azieb Pool. His unisex collections are iconic to Morocco&#39;s younger generation
    Photos:
    Casablanca, MoroccoAmine Bendriouich is designer for fashion label Couture & Bullshit better known as 'AB-CB'. "I love the tailoring and playfulness of Amine Bendrouich" says author Hannah Azieb Pool. His unisex collections are iconic to Morocco's younger generation
    Hide Caption
    5 of 21
    Inass Saghdaoui, Fashion Graduate. Saghdaoui is interested in the use of industrial fabrics to make feminine clothing, she says.
    Photos:
    Casablanca, MoroccoInass Saghdaoui, Fashion Graduate. Saghdaoui is interested in the use of industrial fabrics to make feminine clothing, she says.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 21
    Africa&#39;s most populous city is known for its flamboyancy. &quot;Wallflowers need not apply&quot;, writes Helen Jennings, journalist and former editor of African fashion magazine Arise. Women mix African and European styles by wearing tailored dresses with the gele, a traditional African head wrap. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Lagos, Nigeria - Nike Davis Okundaye, Nike Art Centres
    Photos:
    Lagos, Nigeria Africa's most populous city is known for its flamboyancy. "Wallflowers need not apply", writes Helen Jennings, journalist and former editor of African fashion magazine Arise. Women mix African and European styles by wearing tailored dresses with the gele, a traditional African head wrap.
    Pictured: Lagos, Nigeria - Nike Davis Okundaye, Nike Art Centres
    Hide Caption
    7 of 21
    Amaka Osakwe, designer, Maki Oh. Osakwe&#39;s designs have a celebrity following including Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Kerry Washington and Rihanna. &quot;Lagos inspires my work because I live within a culture that I love&quot; she told Fashion Cities Africa.
    Photos:
    Lagos, Nigeria Amaka Osakwe, designer, Maki Oh. Osakwe's designs have a celebrity following including Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Kerry Washington and Rihanna. "Lagos inspires my work because I live within a culture that I love" she told Fashion Cities Africa.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 21
    Eku Edewor is a TV presenter and actress. She hosts Nigeria&#39;s 53 Extra, a celebrity entertainment program.
    Photos:
    Lagos, NigeriaEku Edewor is a TV presenter and actress. She hosts Nigeria's 53 Extra, a celebrity entertainment program.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 21
    Zara Okpara, PR Consultant. Okpara represents Nigerian designers, most notable being Jewel by Lisa whose pieces are stocked internationally.
    Photos:
    Lagos, Nigeria Zara Okpara, PR Consultant. Okpara represents Nigerian designers, most notable being Jewel by Lisa whose pieces are stocked internationally.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 21
    Androgynous brand Orange Culture. The brand is to take part in London Fashion Week this season.
    Photos:
    Lagos, Nigeria Androgynous brand Orange Culture. The brand is to take part in London Fashion Week this season.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 21
    Androgynous brand Orange Culture. &quot;In a few years [Africa] is going to be a completely different landscape&quot; says Adebayo Oke-lawal, the designer behind Orange Culture. People have the skills and textile factories are popping up he explains.
    Photos:
    Lagos, NigeriaAndrogynous brand Orange Culture. "In a few years [Africa] is going to be a completely different landscape" says Adebayo Oke-lawal, the designer behind Orange Culture. People have the skills and textile factories are popping up he explains.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 21
    Reni Folawiyo, owner of Lagos&#39; first luxury concept store Alára. She is also a furniture designer. &quot;We love color, print and beading&quot; she told Fashion Cities Africa.
    Photos:
    Lagos, NigeriaReni Folawiyo, owner of Lagos' first luxury concept store Alára. She is also a furniture designer. "We love color, print and beading" she told Fashion Cities Africa.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 21
    Mitumba is a Swahili word for secondhand clothing. Secondhand clothes shopping is a key part of Nairobi&#39;s fashion scene. Flea markets are popular. &quot;there&#39;s a renaissance happening in Nairobi. the creative industry is doing extremely well and that&#39;s affective the fashion scene&quot;, says stylist Sunny Dolat in Fashion Cities Africa. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Jacky James, performing artist
    Photos:
    Kenya, NairobiMitumba is a Swahili word for secondhand clothing. Secondhand clothes shopping is a key part of Nairobi's fashion scene. Flea markets are popular. "there's a renaissance happening in Nairobi. the creative industry is doing extremely well and that's affective the fashion scene", says stylist Sunny Dolat in Fashion Cities Africa.
    Pictured: Jacky James, performing artist
    Hide Caption
    14 of 21
    Brother and sister Velma Rossa and Papa Petit are founders of fashion blog site 2ManySiblings. &quot;Our mother instilled the culture of thrifing in us when we were small&quot; they told Fashion Cities Africa.
    Photos:
    Nairobi, Kenya Brother and sister Velma Rossa and Papa Petit are founders of fashion blog site 2ManySiblings. "Our mother instilled the culture of thrifing in us when we were small" they told Fashion Cities Africa.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 21
    Kiongera Ndugire is a stylist and freelance model working in Nairobi. He often tweets on the latest fashion shows.
    Photos:
    Nairobi, Kenya Kiongera Ndugire is a stylist and freelance model working in Nairobi. He often tweets on the latest fashion shows.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 21
    Lyra Aoko, photographer and blogger, wearing Kenyan designer Kepha Maina. Traditional fabrics such as Kanga are often used to produce bespoke pieces in Nairobi.
    Photos:
    Nairobi, KenyaLyra Aoko, photographer and blogger, wearing Kenyan designer Kepha Maina. Traditional fabrics such as Kanga are often used to produce bespoke pieces in Nairobi.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 21
    The city&#39;s street style has a relationship with its history on race and politics. It&#39;s Citizens are &quot;full of attitude, and much dressier than its laid-back cousins Cape Town and Durban&quot; according to Fashion Cities Africa. &lt;br /&gt;Pictured: Lerato Tshabalala Writer and Editor
    Photos:
    Johannesburg, South AfricaThe city's street style has a relationship with its history on race and politics. It's Citizens are "full of attitude, and much dressier than its laid-back cousins Cape Town and Durban" according to Fashion Cities Africa.
    Pictured: Lerato Tshabalala Writer and Editor
    Hide Caption
    18 of 21
    Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of knitwear label MaXhosa by Laduma. The brand is &#39;a celebration of dark skin tones contrasted with bright hues to elevate the appreciation of color diversity&#39; says its creator.
    Photos:
    Johannesburg, South Africa Laduma Ngxokolo, founder of knitwear label MaXhosa by Laduma. The brand is 'a celebration of dark skin tones contrasted with bright hues to elevate the appreciation of color diversity' says its creator.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 21
    Clothing brand Loin Cloth &amp;amp; Ashes. Anisa Mpungwe&#39;s brand has been involved in fashion weeks in South Africa, Mozambique, Angola, Italy, Sweden and New York.
    Photos:
    Johannesburg, South AfricaClothing brand Loin Cloth & Ashes. Anisa Mpungwe's brand has been involved in fashion weeks in South Africa, Mozambique, Angola, Italy, Sweden and New York.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 21
    Anisa Mpungwe&#39;s Loin Cloth &amp;amp; Ashes. There is so much awareness of African brands through new online publications and blogs explains Mpungwe.
    Photos:
    Johannesburg, South AfricaAnisa Mpungwe's Loin Cloth & Ashes. There is so much awareness of African brands through new online publications and blogs explains Mpungwe.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 21
    Fashion Cities Africa 3Fashion Cities Africa 18fashion cities Africa 22Fashion Cities Africa 1Fashion Cities Africa 1Fashion Cities Africa 21Fashion Cities Africa 8Fashion Cities Africa 19Fashion Cities Africa 7Fashion Cities Africa 20Fashion Cities Africa 14Fashion Cities Africa 15Fashion Cities Africa 10Fashion Cities Africa 11Fashion Cities Africa 13Fashion Cities Africa 23Fashion Cities Africa 12Fashion Cities Africa 5Fashion Cities Africa 4Fashion Cities Africa 16Fashion Cities Africa 17