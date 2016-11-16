How Lagos designers invaded our closets

Dylan Jones is editor-in-chief of British GQ and the chairman of London Fashion Week Men's. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) We are always being told that West Africa is a coming thing in fashion. In the same way that people fell over themselves a decade ago trying to tell anyone who would listen that China was going to be the coming place for art.

She hopes to return to Lagos Fashion Week next year to get another hit. "I wish I could bottle that feeling and just sip on it every day of my life," she says. Pictured: Models display creations from Aisha Abu-Bakr Luxury Design.

Now Ngwube is looking at starting a plus-size modeling agency as well as a series of Body Confidence talks. Pictured: Ngwube takes to the runway after a successful run at LFDW.

Looking back on the event Ngwube (pictured) is confident that they have made a real case for plus size that everyone could relate to. "We had the courage to say: 'I am not what fashion says I should be," she told CNN.

According to Ngwube the plus-size models really owned the runway. "This was a mission of firsts and they walked like their lives depended on it." Pictured: Models sport creations by designer Tobi Ogundipe of Tosfa.

As the first model took to the runway the crowd brought the house down. Ngwube snuck into the crowd to watch the crowd standing, screaming and clapping. "I was shaking and crying in the crowd, I couldn't contain it." Pictured: Designer Makioba Olugbile greets a cheering crowd.

Ngwube hired a veteran model to train her models four times a week, as some had never modeled before. "The training was so they would be ready to face whatever kind of energy they would be meeting, because we didn't know what to expect." Pictured: Male models display creations from ÀSSIÀN.

"We're trying to start a conversation, we're getting a foot in the door. People have to see plus fashion in a way they never have before." Pictured: A male model shows off some of the new collection from ÀSSIÀN by fashion designer Matiu Gordun. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

"We've already got curvy bodies, there's no need for us to come out there and try to be overtly sexy," says Ngwube. Pictured: Models get made up backstage at LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

Ngwube chose a classic black and white theme for her collective in order to present the "timeless colors of fashion". Pictured: A plus-size model shows off a creation by designer Aisha Abubakr from Aisha Abu-Bakr Luxury Design. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

All the designers Ngwube chose for her collective were first timers on the runway. "For them to be making their first outings on such a platform was beyond belief," she says. Pictured: A model wears a creation by designer Makioba Olugbile.

The fashion and lifestyle journalist lobbied her heart out to feature a plus-size collective at Africa's biggest fashion event of the year. Pictured: Models at LFDW display clothes by designer Osa Aisien from MaBello Clothier, the first solely Nigerian brand catering for women with curves. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

"Lagos is the fashion capital of the continent, as well as being the country of bigger-boned women and men," explains Ngwube. Pictured: Plus-size models pose for a picture prior to LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

"I've always been plus size and it's always bothered me that there were never images of people who looked like me in the media," founder of empowerment platform 'About That Curvy Life' Latasha Ngwube tells CNN. Pictured: A man photographs plus-size models at LFDW in October 2016. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images

'About That Curvy Life' -- an empowerment platform dedicated to curvy women -- took to the runway at this year's Lagos Fashion & Design Week (LFDW) to showcase plus-size fashion. Pictured: Models backstage at LFDW. Photo: Stefan Heunis/AFP/Getty Images.

So, for the last few years we've been inundated with opinion pieces saying that in terms of style, Nigeria is about to go global.

Having just returned from the GT Bank Fashion Weekend I would say that they might actually be right. Held last weekend on Victoria Island in Lagos, the event was positioned as a way to encourage local businesses, helping them amplify their brands in the process.

Unusually, it was also a B2C event, targeting consumers rather than retailers or wholesalers. I gave one of the masterclasses on Sunday afternoon, and the level of feedback and interaction was more than impressive.

Androgynous brand Orange Culture, Lagos, Nigeria

Often when I speak at similar events -- especially business schools -- the levels of engagement can be disappointing, but I immediately sensed that the people in the audience had actually come for practical business advice, and all had pertinent questions relating to their industries.

But it was the brands themselves that impressed me most, as well as the fact that a lot of the brands were aiming at the men's market, with a strong emphasis on tailoring.

As the chairman of London Collections Men (which has now been rebranded Fashion Week Men's) I have already seen various Nigerian designers who have decided to show at London Fashion Week (the best of which I have to say is Orange Culture ), but it was great to see so many young designers with a genuine sense of flair and originality.

Fusion of sensibilities

Lagos is certainly no backwater in terms of upmarket consumer culture, and you only have to visit Alara, the extraordinary multi-brand store founded by Reni Folawiyo and designed by superstar architect David Adjaye to see that at its best, luxury lifestyle in Lagos is as sophisticated as it is in London, New York or Los Angeles.

Alara stocks both Western brands and pan-African designs, and is a reflection of the way in which there has recently been a genuine fusion of African and European design sensibilities.

This fusion could be seen at the Fashion Weekend, as you had fashion shows from the likes of British designer Julien Macdonald, as well as from local designers such as David Tlale and Taibo Bacar.

Slayed for @davidtlale #gtbankfashionweekend A photo posted by '15 Miss Intl Africa/Kenya (@atienonyango) on Nov 15, 2016 at 11:11pm PST

I talked to Julien the day before his show, and he was blown away by the enormity of the project, and by the local team's attention to detail. "It's one of the biggest shows I've ever done," he said, before rushing off to another rehearsal.

Obviously Lagos has a long-standing history of fine men's tailoring, and this was in evidence throughout the weekend, not just on the catwalk and on the rails of the exhibitors, but also on the backs of the sharply dressed men who turned up to take selfies with each other. Most of the men I met were in related industries, and nearly all of them had bought their clothes locally.

Sartorial rat packs?

So while they may have looked as though they had spent inordinate amounts of time shopping in independent retailers in Williamsburg, Shoreditch, or Berlin, most items appeared to have originated (designed and produced) in Lagos.

A photo posted by Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu) on Nov 14, 2016 at 10:42am PST

The styles themselves were largely a rather smart mix of the traditional and the contemporary, where for instance you would see a sharply cut two-piece suit (one you might see sported by the likes of Tinie Tempah, Kanye West or Justin Tiumberlake), but made from vibrant local fabrics. This was Savile Row tailoring with a twist, bespoke suits seen through the filter of modern Africa. Many of the suits also celebrated the mythic sartorial inventions of the Rat Pack.

Global impact, via Instagram

I was asked repeatedly how small tailoring businesses in the area could attract more attention, given that hardly any of them have marketing or publicity budgets; and my answers were based around social media.

Given the way in which Instagram has taken over the world, and the way in which it has now got serious traction in the fashion, art and design micro-climates, it would be foolish not to use it as a marketing tool.

Judging by the number of photographs taken over the weekend, and the thousands of pictures posted online, this is an opportunity that is already being exploited.

In the West we still have a rather imperialistic view of the luxury goods industry, looking at every emerging market as a way of refreshing weak domestic sales. However, it is these very same emerging markets where a lot of the creativity and ingenuity is emerging from, and we should be more mindful of this.