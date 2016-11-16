Breaking News

Arrests in Athens as protest turns violent during Obama's visit to Greece

By Barbara Arvanitidis and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 8:38 AM ET, Wed November 16, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Police face off against demonstrators Tuesday during an anti-capitalist protest in Athens.
Police face off against demonstrators Tuesday during an anti-capitalist protest in Athens.

Story highlights

  • President Barack Obama talks about democracy in a speech near the Acropolis
  • Police: Anarchists became violent after they tried to break through a police cordon

Athens, Greece (CNN)Six people have been arrested in the Greek capital after a group of anarchists started throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails following an anti-capitalism protest, Athens police told CNN.

The trouble came as Barack Obama visits Athens on his final state tour as President of the United States. He gave a speech Wednesday after touring the Acropolis, the complex of monuments known as the "cradle of democracy," in which he said democracy was "complicated" and "messy" but designed to correct mistakes.
    Protesters stand in front of graffiti that reads &quot;No Hope&quot; on Tuesday in Athens.
    Protesters stand in front of graffiti that reads "No Hope" on Tuesday in Athens.
    The arrests occurred Tuesday after a peaceful demonstration, organized by the Communist Party and permitted by police, in Omonia Square near central Athens.
    About 5,000 people attended the anti-establishment protest, police said. After it was over, a group of some 100 to 150 anarchists became violent, police said.
    Police look at flames from a fire bomb thrown by demonstrators Tuesday.
    Police look at flames from a fire bomb thrown by demonstrators Tuesday.
    Unrest broke out as the group tried to break through a police cordon to march to the US Embassy and Presidential Mansion, where Obama was attending an official state dinner.
    Read More
    Protesters threw Molotov cocktails, and police responded with stun grenades and tear gas, dispersing the crowds who eventually retreated into the side streets.
    Three officers suffered minor injuries, police said.

    Obama warns of 'crude nationalism'

    On Tuesday, Obama gave a news conference alongside Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in which he warned against "crude nationalism" in the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election last week.
    Obama, Trump: The view from Greece
    Obama, Trump: The view from Greece

      JUST WATCHED

      Obama, Trump: The view from Greece

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Obama, Trump: The view from Greece 01:00
    Obama said countries across Europe as well as the United States were confronting populist movements based on a fear of intruding global forces, arguing people "are less certain of their national identities or their place in the world."
    He said leaders should heed lessons from election results in the United States and in Britain, which voted in June to exit the European Union.
    Obama is on a weeklong, three-stop foreign trip that will also take him to Germany and Peru.

    Journalist Barbara Arvanitidis reported from Athens for CNN, and CNN's Laura Smith-Spark wrote in London. CNN's Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.