Emmanuel Macron says election gives France an opportunity to reject the status quo

(CNN) Former French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron has thrown his hat into the ring for the French presidency, announcing Wednesday that he would run in next year's election.

Macron, who founded a political movement called En Marche in April and left the government of President François Hollande in August, said in a speech near Paris that he was ready to take up the challenge.

According to excerpts of his speech posted on Twitter, Macron said he rejected a political system that he described as the chief obstacle to the transformation of his country.

Je suis candidat à la présidence de la République. pic.twitter.com/OK6J9wTDms — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 16, 2016

"In a few months, with the presidential elections, we will be given an opportunity: to refuse the status quo and decide to advance. Because the fight we have to wage to make our country succeed will begin in May 2017," he said.

"To conduct it, the responsibility of the President of the Republic is enormous, I'm fully conscious of that ... I am ready. That is why I am a candidate to the Presidency of the Republic. Because I believe, more than anyone else, that we can make it, that France can make it."

