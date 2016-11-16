Straight Up: Paula Abdul and NKOTB going on tour

Story highlights The summer tour kicks off May 12

Tickets go on sale November 19

(CNN) The '90s revival continues.

The artists formerly known as New Kids On The Block have announced they are heading out on tour next summer with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men.

The group revealed the news Tuesday on "Today."

"We're announcing a tour," NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg said. "But we're not going alone."

Boyz II Men, which has toured with NKOTB before, and Abdul then came out on the set -- much to the delight of fans. Collectively, the three acts have sold more than 200 million records.

