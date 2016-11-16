Straight Up: Paula Abdul and NKOTB going on tour

Story highlights
- The summer tour kicks off May 12
- Tickets go on sale November 19
(CNN)The '90s revival continues.
The artists formerly known as New Kids On The Block have announced they are heading out on tour next summer with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men.
The group revealed the news Tuesday on "Today."
"We're announcing a tour," NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg said. "But we're not going alone."
Boyz II Men, which has toured with NKOTB before, and Abdul then came out on the set -- much to the delight of fans. Collectively, the three acts have sold more than 200 million records.
"Last time we did it, we kind of didn't want to end it," said Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men. "We've been talking about it over the last couple of years, trying to make it happen."
Abdul said it's going to be "incredible" being on the road with the two groups, whose members she called her "eight brothers."
"I'm going to be envied by many," she said.
The Total Package tour kicks off May 12 in Columbus, Ohio. Tickets go on sale November 19.
NKOTB appeared minus member Jonathan Knight who was in Africa on a very special trip.
Knight and boyfriend Harley Rodriguez got engaged while traveling.
"We were in Africa, our parents were there, our moms were there, and I just figured this was the time to pop the question and make it official," Knight said on Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM show.