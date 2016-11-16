Jurnee Smollet welcomes first child

Photos: Growing celebrity families Musician Josiah Bell and his actress wife Jurnee Smollett welcomed their first child, a son named Hunter Zion, in November. Hide Caption 1 of 63

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Actors Adam Campbell and Jayma Mays are expecting their first child, Us Weekly reported. The couple married in 2007.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara announced in October 2016 they were expecting their first child. The couple married in July 2016, and Ciara has a son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. The new little one will join the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Adam Levine and model Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Dusty Rose Levine, E! reported . After the pair married in 2014, Levine exclaimed, "I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than is socially responsible."

Photos: Growing celebrity families Screenwriter Michael Koman and his wife "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Ellie Kemper welcomed their first child in August People reported . The couple have not released any information about their bundle of joy.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Singer Bobby Brown announced via Instagram on July 21, 2016, that he and his wife, Alicia Etheredge, had "just had a baby girl 10 pounds." It's the third child for the couple and Brown's seventh child. Bobbi Kristina Brown , his daughter with the late singer Whitney Houston, died July 26, 2015 -- six months after being found face down in her bathtub.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick are reportedly expecting a baby. The rocker is already the father of seven from previous relationships and is also a great grandfather.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Liv Tyler and fiancé Dave Gardner are parents again. The pair, seen here with son Sailor Gene Gardner in May 2016 in New York City, welcomed daughter Lula Rose Gardner in July. They both also have sons from previous relationships.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are reportedly expecting their second child. A rep for the actress confirmed to E! News in June 2016 that the couple will be welcoming a sibling for their toddler daughter, Wyatt Isabelle.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are reportedly the parents of their first child. People reports that Russell gave birth in May 2016. No word yet on the sex or name of the baby. The real-life couple star as 1980s Soviet spies in FX's "The Americans."

Photos: Growing celebrity families Ryan Gosling teased sharing an image of his new daughter with Eva Mendes during a May appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. Daughter Amada Lee joins big sister Esmeralda.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Olivia Wilde debuted her new baby bump on Instagram on April 18. She and fiancé Jason Sudeikis are already the parents of a toddler son, Otis Alexander.

Photos: Growing celebrity families It's a Backstreet baby! Backstreet Boy and "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, welcomed son Odin Reign Carter on April 19. The couple married in 2014.

Photos: Growing celebrity families "She's here!" supermodel Chrissy Teigen posted on Instagram on Sunday, April 17, as she and her husband, singer John Legend, celebrated the birth of their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens (Legend's birth name is John Rogers Stephens.) Teigen announced on Instagram in October that she and Legend were expected their first child.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock on April 12.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Megan Fox sported what appeared to be a baby bump on the red carpet at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday, April 11, amid media reports that she is expecting. Fox and her husband, "Beverly Hills 90210" star Brian Austin Green, have two children together and filed for divorce in August.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman welcomed a son named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman on March 24, according to an E! News report . The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post in January.

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Fresh Prince of Bel AIr" star Tatyana Ali announced Thursday, March 31, that she is engaged to English professor Vaughn Rasberry, and they are expecting their first child together.

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Late Night" host Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe Meyers are first-time parents. The pair welcomed a son on Sunday, March 27.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Businessman Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump now have baby No. 3. New son Theodore James Kushner joined older siblings Arabella Rose and Joseph Frederick on Sunday, March 27.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris, welcomed their third child together, a daughter, on Saturday, March 26. The couple now have a total of seven children, and the family stars in the VH1 reality series "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle."

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Game of Thrones" actress Carice van Houten confirmed her pregnancy Saturday, March 19, with a funny tweet referencing a storyline on the popular show: "Ok. I'm ready for your shadowbaby jokes." Van Houten, who is reportedly expecting the little bundle of joy with actor Guy Pearce, retweeted a People magazine story about her pregnancy with the note, "Thanks for all your lovely wishes x."

Photos: Growing celebrity families On March 2, Morena Baccarin ("Homeland") and Ben McKenzie ("The O.C.") welcomed their first child, a little girl named Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, according to USA Today . The on- and off-screen couple co-star on the hit Fox series "Gotham."

Photos: Growing celebrity families Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their third child together. "A little boy coming this fall," according to an Instagram posted by Hilaria on March 9.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Tyra Banks and her Norwegian photographer boyfriend, Erik Asla, welcomed their son, York Banks Asla, on January 27. The couple had the baby via surrogate.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, who appeared in the films "Adult Beginners" and "Annie" together, have welcomed their first child together. Baby boy Rocco was born on February 1, Cannavale told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show."

Photos: Growing celebrity families Former "Bachelorette" Ali Fedotowsky announced in January that she and fiancé Kevin Manno are expecting their first child.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Soccer star Landon Donovan and partner Hannah Bartell have welcomed baby Talon Bartell Donovan , the pair announced on social media Wednesday, January 27. "I've been fortunate to achieve a lot of wonderful things in my life but nothing comes close to being a father," Donovan wrote.

Photos: Growing celebrity families "13 Hours" actor John Krasinski and "Sicario" actress Emily Blunt are expecting an addition to their family, a representative confirmed to People magazine . The new arrival will join sister Hazel, who is almost 2 years old.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Actress Jena Malone announced Wednesday, January 20, that she and musician boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo are expecting their first child together.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a newborn son with his longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor, the football player tweeted on Wednesday, December 30. "Our family is excited and thank you all for the well wishes!" he wrote.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Bristol Palin welcomed a baby girl on December 23. "My sweet Sailor Grace was born yesterday, our family couldn't be more complete," she said on Instagram . Baby Sailor is the second baby for Palin, who has a son named Tripp.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Actor and wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, welcomed new baby daughter Jasmine, into the world on December 16. "Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy's chest," he wrote to his followers on Instagram. This is the couple's first child together and the second daughter for Johnson.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are expecting their second child. "Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! Feeling very blessed & grateful this holiday season," she announced on Twitter

Photos: Growing celebrity families Singer-actress Teyana Taylor and NBA player Iman Shumpert welcomed a baby girl December 16. Shumpert himself caught the baby, who was so eager to make her entrance that she greeted her parents unexpectedly at home before an ambulance arrived. The little girl's name is Iman Jr., according to a post on Taylor's Instagram account.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Former "Bachelor" Sean Lowe and wife Catherine Giudici, whom he met and married on the program, are expecting their first child. "It's happening! I'm going to be a dad!" Lowe wrote on Instagram , accompanied by a photo of him caressing Giudici's baby bump.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Rapper Kanye West and television personality Kim Kardashian welcomed their second child, a boy named Saint, on December 5. He joins big sister North.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Sandra Bullock has welcomed a new daughter, Laila, to her family, she told People magazine. Laila, 3, who was in foster care in Louisiana, joins son Louis, 5.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, welcomed a baby girl in late November, he revealed on Monday, December 1. "Your mother and I don't yet have the words to describe the hope you give us for the future," he wrote in a letter to his daughter on the site. Baby Max is the first child for the couple.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Rapper-actor Ice-T and wife Coco welcomed daughter Chanel Nicole on November 28, the first child for the pair. Ice-T has children from a previous relationship.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari named their new daughter Saylor after her birth November 23. The Chicago Bears quarterback and his wife, a former reality TV star, are parents to sons Camden, 2, and Jaxon, 1.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson, who got engaged in February, welcomed a son, Boomer Robert Phelps, in May.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Eddie Murphy and girlfriend Paige Butcher welcomed daughter Izzy Oona in May. She is baby no. 9 for Murphy.

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Jersey Shore's" Jenni "JWoww" Farley and partner Roger Mathews had a couple big announcements October 18: Not only did they tie the knot in New Jersey, they also announced that Farley is pregnant with their second child

Photos: Growing celebrity families Actress Brooklyn Decker and her husband, tennis star Andy Roddick, welcomed their first child -- a boy -- on September 30 in Austin, Texas, according to US Weekly

Photos: Growing celebrity families Country singer Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker of the New York Jets, welcomed Eric Thomas Decker ll on September 3. The singer showed off her newest addition on Facebook.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Looks like Ne-Yo may soon be crafting some lullabies. The singer/producer and his lady love, Crystal Renay, announced on Instagram on August 30 that they are expecting. Ne-Yo has a son and a daughter with his former fiancee, Monyetta Shaw.

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Elementary" actress Lucy Liu announced August 27 on Instagram that she's welcomed a baby boy. "Introducing the new little man in my life, my son Rockwell Lloyd Liu. In ❤️!" she wrote. The child was born via a surrogate. A rep reports, "Mom and baby are healthy and happy."

Photos: Growing celebrity families Billy Joel and his new wife, Alexis, welcomed a baby girl into their family on August 12. Nearly two months after the couple married, Della Rose Joel entered the world at 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces. Her big sister is Alexa Ray, Joel's 29-year-old daughter with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson welcomed their first child together, daughter Jagger Snow Ross, in July. Simpson also has a 6-year-old son with former husband Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy. Ross, the actor son of Diana Ross, and Simpson, a singer and the younger sister of pop star Jessica Simpson, tied the knot in August 2014.

Photos: Growing celebrity families Big news for Jacob Pechenik and Zooey Deschanel: The couple welcomed a "New Girl" in the form of a daughter in July. The pair also is said to have gotten secretly married!

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burrus and husband Todd Tucker announced in July that they were expecting their first child together. "We

Photos: Growing celebrity families Josh Duggar tweeted on July 19 to welcome the arrival of baby daughter Meredith Grace. Duggar and wife Anna are the parents of three other children. His family's reality show, "19 Kids and Counting," was canceled shortly before the announcement, after accusations that Josh molested young girls when he was in his teens. Hide Caption 56 of 63

Photos: Growing celebrity families Jennifer Love Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay have added to their family. E! reports that son Atticus James Hallisay was born on June 24. He joins big sister Autumn James Hallisay. Hide Caption 57 of 63

Photos: Growing celebrity families Actress Lisa Osbourne and husband Jack Osbourne are now the parents of daughter No. 2, Andy Rose, born June 13. Big sister Pearl, 3, gave fans a giggle posing on Instagram with a doll in her shirt to mimic her mom. Hide Caption 58 of 63

Photos: Growing celebrity families "Soul surfer" Bethany Hamilton and husband Adam Dirks announced via Instagram that they are the parents of son Tobias, "born June 1st, 7.9 lbs. and 21" Long." The photo caption says, "He is named after his great grandpa Tobias meaning 'The goodness of God.' " Hide Caption 59 of 63

Photos: Growing celebrity families Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter welcomed their first child in June, the actor's representative told People . "Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter are delighted to announce the arrival of their beautiful son." The couple married on Valentine's Day on the Isle of Wight in England. Hide Caption 60 of 63

Photos: Growing celebrity families Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard had a bit of a wait to become parents, but it's happened. According to People, son Israel David was more than a week late when he was born on April 6. Hide Caption 62 of 63