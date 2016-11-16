Story highlights Jerry Ferrara has some driving advice

The actor currently appears on the drama 'Power'

(CNN) Jerry Ferrara spent countless hours behind the wheel cruising around Los Angeles as Turtle in "Entourage," so he's got some good insight when it comes to driving.

Ferrara, who is currently in New York filming the hit Starz drama, "Power," told CNN that driving culture differs greatly in the two cities.

"L.A., for me, the rules of the road are you've got to have a lot of music because you're going to be in traffic," Ferrara said. "New York, it's just like, get ready for battle! You cannot be afraid ... be very defensive. I'm a very defensive driver when I'm in New York."

Ferrara is putting his road skills to use as a spokesperson for a new roadside assistance app

Check out Ferrara's top five road rules:

Read More