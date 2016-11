Photos: Yo, Adrian: 40 years of 'Rocky'

In this iconic scene from the 1976 film "Rocky," the title character triumphantly raises his arms after climbing the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The small-budget film, made for just a little more than $1 million, premiered on November 21, 1976, and went on to become the year's biggest box-office hit. It won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and it made lead actor Sylvester Stallone an overnight star. Forty years later it remains one of the greatest sports movies of all time, spawning six sequels -- the most recent being "Creed" in 2015.