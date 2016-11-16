Frank Ocean shuns Grammys

Story highlights Ocean released his "Blonde" album this year

Kanye West vowed to boycott if Ocean wasn't nominated

(CNN) Kanye West can forget about his plan to boycott the Grammys if Frank Ocean is not nominated.

That's because the singer decided not to submit his long awaited sophomore album, "Blonde," for consideration.

Ocean, who rarely grants interviews, told the New York Times that despite having won two Grammys in 2013, he's not interested this time around.

"That institution certainly has nostalgic importance," he said. "It just doesn't seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down."

