Frank Ocean shuns Grammys

(CNN)Kanye West can forget about his plan to boycott the Grammys if Frank Ocean is not nominated.
That's because the singer decided not to submit his long awaited sophomore album, "Blonde," for consideration.
Ocean, who rarely grants interviews, told the New York Times that despite having won two Grammys in 2013, he's not interested this time around.
"That institution certainly has nostalgic importance," he said. "It just doesn't seem to be representing very well for people who come from where I come from, and hold down what I hold down."
Ocean pointed to the fact that only a few African Americans have ever won the Grammy Album of the Year award.
"I think the infrastructure of the awarding system and the nomination system and screening system is dated," he said. "I'd rather this be my Colin Kaepernick moment for the Grammys than sit there in the audience."
In October, West took a moment out of his concert while in Oakland to say he would boycott the Grammys if Ocean's album wasn't nominated.
"The album I listened to the most this year is Frank Ocean's album," West said. "I tell you what, if his album's not nominated in no categories, I'm not showing up to the Grammys."